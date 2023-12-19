Let's not force the ball to Hill

Look - let me start by saying I totally LOVE Tyreek Hill. Dude is electric and has been a great Dolphin and worth every penny in every way. He has entertained the entire Dolphins fan base in a way we have not seen for awhile. BUT wre are down to our last three games. WE need to scratch and claw our way into the playoffs. That means take what the defense gives you. WE simply do not do that when Hill is in the game. Whether he is the security blanket or you can't look at anything but superman on the field it is not always in our best interest. It wasn't in the Titans game. There were all sorts of other options that would have fed the offense. I watched the replays that's how I know. He went down and Tua was lost. Tua goes into Jets game without him and Waddle is a superstar. Smythe catches some balls. Others get looks.



I think Tua is better when he is not simply keyed on Hill and it makes our offense more effective and takes pressure off them. I want Hill to play and I want him to be a big part of our success but lets run a balanced offense and take what is given to us.