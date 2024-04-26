Let's paint a picture:

It is late in the season and the Dolphins are on the road in Buffalo needing a TD touchdown to take an 11 point lead late.



It is 3rd and 11 because we can not run the ball. Tua drops back and the FEDEX driver who we signed at LG that week (because all the others are hurt) allows his man to come in get pressure on Tua but, Tua and his new slimer build side steps the pass rusher only to be sacked by the pass rusher Liam Eichenberg was trying to block.



We punt.



Josh Allen converting two big 3rd and one 4th down scrambling leads his team to a TD.



Dolphins fans say its ok because Chop pressured him on those scrambles and it will help it PFF pressure rate.