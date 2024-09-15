Let's Play GM For a Bit

BahamaFinFan78
Active Roster
If tomorrow Grier was fired and you were hired as GM, how would you handle the building of this team going forward?
I think this all makes sense. No matter what Tua decides to do (and I like him / think he’s good) he simply has to be replaced as soon as they can find someone better. He’s career is simply too fragile / every routine hit could be the last one. You just can’t plan / build a team around such a liability (his health) as the risk is off the charts.1st have a long hard discussion with McDaniel and his flexibility with some serious fundamental changes to his offense particularly the offensive line.
If he is willing to work with me, I'd keep him.
2nd see what Tua wants to do going forward and let him know regardless of his decision I am looking to draft a 1st round qb within the next 2 years.
If he is staying I roll with ST and make very few changes.
If he is retiring, I roll with ST and sell everything that isn't nailed down for draft assets.
If Tua is cleared and decides he still wants to play I'm not using a 1st round pick on a QB right away just to ride the pine. Maybe closer to the end of the contract if you decide you're not extending him again.1st have a long hard discussion with McDaniel and his flexibility with some serious fundamental changes to his offense particularly the offensive line.
If he is willing to work with me, I'd keep him.
2nd see what Tua wants to do going forward and let him know regardless of his decision I am looking to draft a 1st round qb within the next 2 years.
If he is staying I roll with ST and make very few changes.
If he is retiring, I roll with ST and sell everything that isn't nailed down for draft assets.
If tomorrow Grier was fired and you were hired as GM, how would you handle the building of this team going forward?
Fair enough.I think this all makes sense. No matter what Tua decides to do (and I like him / think he’s good) he simply has to be replaced as soon as they can find someone better. He’s career is simply too fragile / every routine hit could be the last one. You just can’t plan / build a team around such a liability (his health) as the risk is off the charts.
It depends on what Tua wants to do and if he continues playing or retires.
If he decides to keep playing then I try to make the best of what I can during this supposed window we have for the next 3 years or so. This includes making the OL a priority to better protect Tua.
If he decides to retire then I would begin dismantling the roster and starting a new rebuild.
Im ok with a QB sitting a year or so. Its not like our first round picks have been starters anyway.If Tua is cleared and decides he still wants to play I'm not using a 1st round pick on a QB right away just to ride the pine. Maybe closer to the end of the contract if you decide you're not extending him again.
I would see if I can acquire Zach Wilson for a late round draft pick. See if McDaniel can resurrect his career during this season. I don't think there is another QB available with his upside based on his draft pedigree. Skylar Thompson is not a starting caliber QB. I think Russell Wilson would be another possibility who we could trade for but I am only willing to give up a late round draft pick if we trade for a QB.What would you do, if anything, with our backup QB's?