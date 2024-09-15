Let's Play GM For a Bit

Ray R said: What would you do, if anything, with our backup QB's? Click to expand...

I would see if I can acquire Zach Wilson for a late round draft pick. See if McDaniel can resurrect his career during this season. I don't think there is another QB available with his upside based on his draft pedigree. Skylar Thompson is not a starting caliber QB. I think Russell Wilson would be another possibility who we could trade for but I am only willing to give up a late round draft pick if we trade for a QB.If everybody is looking to fleece us and won't legitimately deal with us then I would look at who is available on the street. Maybe Tyler Huntley who the Browns released could be a possibility. He at least has mobility which he will need behind this OL. I am going to need McDaniel to show some flexibility with his offense though.