Let's Play GM For a Bit

If tomorrow Grier was fired and you were hired as GM, how would you handle the building of this team going forward?
 
To me that does not matter. Bottom line is Grier has had his time for decades, and now 7 years as the GM, and has failed, last season, it was over. Same with Tua, failed on rookie contract. It's over
Ross has to go with someone else, anyone. You can be the GM, Henrik, FinFaninCali, J-off, anyone. Someone new needs a shot to get his time as the GM. Whatever they want to do they can do.
 
hard to say it but I think you blow it up and rebuild. Not many highly regarded gm's (armchair ones here like myself) would want the job without complete control and that includes hiring of the HC. Short of that I would build the oline and find a vet QB as one becomes available and get rid of older guys on high salaries the best I could under contractual restraints of course.
 
1st have a long hard discussion with McDaniel and his flexibility with some serious fundamental changes to his offense particularly the offensive line.

If he is willing to work with me, I'd keep him.

2nd see what Tua wants to do going forward and let him know regardless of his decision I am looking to draft a 1st round qb within the next 2 years.

If he is staying I roll with ST and make very few changes.

If he is retiring, I roll with ST and sell everything that isn't nailed down for draft assets.
 
I think this all makes sense. No matter what Tua decides to do (and I like him / think he’s good) he simply has to be replaced as soon as they can find someone better. He’s career is simply too fragile / every routine hit could be the last one. You just can’t plan / build a team around such a liability (his health) as the risk is off the charts.
 
That is only on day 1. lol

The tough decisions will be making sure we can get the right QB to replace Tua if he is injured again, and i'll be DAMNED if I am drafting another QB without giving him the protection he needs.
 
If Tua is cleared and decides he still wants to play I'm not using a 1st round pick on a QB right away just to ride the pine. Maybe closer to the end of the contract if you decide you're not extending him again.
 
It depends on what Tua wants to do and if he continues playing or retires.

If he decides to keep playing then I try to make the best of what I can during this supposed window we have for the next 3 years or so. This includes making the OL a priority to better protect Tua.

If he decides to retire then I would begin dismantling the roster and starting a new rebuild.
 
Fair enough.
 
What would you do, if anything, with our backup QB's?
 
Im ok with a QB sitting a year or so. Its not like our first round picks have been starters anyway.
 
I would see if I can acquire Zach Wilson for a late round draft pick. See if McDaniel can resurrect his career during this season. I don't think there is another QB available with his upside based on his draft pedigree. Skylar Thompson is not a starting caliber QB. I think Russell Wilson would be another possibility who we could trade for but I am only willing to give up a late round draft pick if we trade for a QB.

If everybody is looking to fleece us and won't legitimately deal with us then I would look at who is available on the street. Maybe Tyler Huntley who the Browns released could be a possibility. He at least has mobility which he will need behind this OL. I am going to need McDaniel to show some flexibility with his offense though.
 
ride with Tua/journeyman for 2 years
Spend all draft capital and anything we can trade on higher draft picks and spend on nothing that isn’t an OL
2026 go in on a QB once the OL is sured up.
 
See how the next handful of games before the bye plays out. I assume Tua will be cleared after the bye.

Organizationally, have to decide whether you can build a successful team around a QB that has to avoid head contact.

I think the rest of the year will play itself out and make hard decisions in 2025.
 
