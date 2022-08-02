 Let's Rally around the Team | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Let's Rally around the Team

It's been a tough day for sure, regarding the penalties the Dolphins received for the Tampering Violations, committed by Ross and Beal.

I hope we all can keep this thread positive and focused on the players, coaches and anticipated success of the upcoming season.

I for one am excited about several of the players performances during camp so far. The impressive overall improvement of both Tua and the passing game. And of course, the expectations of a dominant defense. The team seems to be behind coach McDaniel and his ways. All good things.

So, Let's Go Miami.
 
This isn't the 1st time that Ross has hosed the phins.

That said, I am still optimistic for the upcoming season.

If you aren't go listen to one of McD's pressers
 
