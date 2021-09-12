Let's say a prayer for the Dolphins

juniorseau55
We invite reverend @Ray R to bless us all. I will be passing the bread and the chicken wings as a sign of unity. All the silly arguments, and all the suffering pre-draft only had one answer. And that answer will be provided in a few hours. Perhaps our days of mediocrity started during the end of the Jimmy era, or much after. Perhaps we didn't have the right tools, or made the right choices. A Super Bowl in Miami would be a great wish, but overall I only wish for all the young up and coming players to find success
in this league, whether is in Miami, or else where. That goes the same with our coaching staff as well. However, one thing that I don't have patience for is mediocrity. Trying without actually trying, and straying from the fundamentals. Ideas that don't work, and
a lack of innovation. I feel this team can overcome that, and whether we win or lose I just want our team to look like they could beat any team out there, take the divisional crown, and compete against the best teams in the league.
Amen,
Yours Truly, JS55
