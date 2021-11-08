 Lets Say We Do The HIGHLY Unlikely And Win Out...Who Do You Still Fire? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Lets Say We Do The HIGHLY Unlikely And Win Out...Who Do You Still Fire?

If We Win Out, What Do You Do?

  • Fire Flores

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Fire Grier

    Votes: 1 11.1%

  • Fire Both

    Votes: 4 44.4%

  • Keep Everyone For 2022 And Hope For A Faster Start

    Votes: 4 44.4%
  • Total voters
    9
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

Go with the Flo!
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
2,681
Reaction score
2,882
Location
San Antonio
If we were to win out with the team as-is, that would be something.

If the coaching staff was able to pull that off, and return the same coaches for next season, I'd have to say keep 'em and see how 22 rolls.

But that's not happening, so...
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Club Member
Joined
Apr 23, 2021
Messages
2,193
Reaction score
3,104
Age
29
Location
Florida
PhinFan1968 said:
If we were to win out with the team as-is, that would be something.

If the coaching staff was able to pull that off, and return the same coaches for next season, I'd have to say keep 'em and see how 22 rolls.

But that's not happening, so...
Click to expand...

I agree its not happening. Heck I think we lose this upcoming game.

Just interested in whether the tide of negativity towards the FO could in theory be repaired or if the water has swept away the bridge.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
7,623
Reaction score
13,365
Age
68
Location
Miami
I expect Flores and Grier to be here next year whether they win the rest of their games or lose the rest of their games. That is just how Ross runs this organization and I have very little confidence he will do the right thing this time.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom