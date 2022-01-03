 Let’s Sweep New England! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Let’s Sweep New England!

Game was flexed to a late Sunday afternoon game.

Miami can sweep New England for the first time in 22 years and extend their win streak over them to 3.

Would be really weird to miss the playoffs though with a 4-2 division record lol
 
Would be nice. Things to look forward to:

1. Waddle chasing the rookie reception record.

2. Ogbah and Phillips sack race.

3. Tua with a strong game - please finish the year on a high note.

9-8 not what we wanted but not terrible either considering the o-line disaster and RB room.
 
