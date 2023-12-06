Let's talk about PFF grades and the Miami Dolphins

DOLFANMIKE
As most of you know, I have a problem with PFF grades. They are fun to look at and it's always reassuring when we see them if they verify what we thought we saw in the game watching live. PFF is supposed to offer fair and consistent grades for players that we the fans can understand.
Because I always rewatch our games and do some grading myself most the time, I've noticed that the PFF grades frequently are hard to understand, and I've even see our coaches comment on player grades that seem to match up closely with where I had them, but PFF was way off with a much lower grade most the time.
So here is a short, prime example of my issue with PFF, and counting on their grading to evaluate our players.
Interesting case and point regarding PFF grading, which recently has improved for Eich.
Todays PFF OL Run blocking grades vs Washington:
RT Austin Jackson – 91.1
RG Robert Hunt – 90.4
OL Liam Eichenberg – 81.0
C Connor Williams – 67.1
OT Kion Smith – 62.8
LT Terron Armstead – 58.6
OL Lester Cotton – 42.5
Todays PFF OL Pass Pro Grades vs Washington
LT Terron Armstead – 85.4
OT Kion Smith – 83.6
OL Lester Cotton – 77.7
C Connor Williams – 68.3
RG Robert Hunt – 67.4
RT Austin Jackson – 65.6
OL Liam Eichenberg – 64.2
So Eich gets an 81% run blocking grade from PFF, and a 64% Pass Block grade from PFF for the Washington game. Keep in mind over the past 3 games, we have played the Raiders, Jets, and Washington and our offense played ok scoring 20, 34, and 45 points. Offensive yardage has been solid.
So then how is this information below possible? This is also a PFF grade / ranking. Want it to get worse - Look at Eich's PFF grades from the last 3 games, then look again at this tweet. How does Eich get a 64% pass pro grade and yet only allow 2 pressures, no sacks, no QB hits in over 200 reps?
