Let's talk about Shemar Stewart

The most interesting prospect in this class.
I understand the skepticism about his lack of pass rush production but his size/athleticism scream potential game wrecker.
If you look a little deeper he created a lot of pressure on the passer he just somehow managed to not produce any sacks to speak of.
He is tremendous against the run and plays very, very hard.
I would be comfortable betting on him in the middle of R1 and I think Weaver would be the right type of coach to get the most out of him.
I am curious to see how everyone feels as he is the most divisive prospect not named Shedeur in this class.
