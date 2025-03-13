 Let's talk about Shemar Stewart | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Let's talk about Shemar Stewart

jimthefin

jimthefin

Active Roster
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
6,545
Reaction score
12,723
The most interesting prospect in this class.

I understand the skepticism about his lack of pass rush production but his size/athleticism scream potential game wrecker.

If you look a little deeper he created a lot of pressure on the passer he just somehow managed to not produce any sacks to speak of.

He is tremendous against the run and plays very, very hard.

I would be comfortable betting on him in the middle of R1 and I think Weaver would be the right type of coach to get the most out of him.

I am curious to see how everyone feels as he is the most divisive prospect not named Shedeur in this class.
 
