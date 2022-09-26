 Let's talk about the heat | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Let's talk about the heat

Ruckus45

Ruckus45

Club Member
Joined
Oct 29, 2012
Messages
6,255
Reaction score
4,287
Location
NC
So all I'm hearing this morning is how the heat was an unfair advantage for the Dolphins. That if it wasn't so hot the bills would have won. Perhaps true, but let's dig into this a little.

Yesterday was hot, sure. Yet last year vs the bills we had a temp of 87 with a heat index at 97. The year before, temp of 90 with a heat index of 102. The bills won those games and I don't recall players going down every 2 minutes due to the heat. I also don't recall bills fans wanting to call OSHA (which is pathetic, let's be honest)

So what changed? Well, the bills roster is fairly consistent (at least at key positions) over the last few years. Coaching staff is the same. So it's not as if they didn't know the heat was something to deal with.

That means, in my humble opinion, they just didn't prepare properly for this game. Perhaps some of them went out drinking this week. That certainly doesn't help. Perhaps they didn't drink enough pre game or in the first quarter. Perhaps they should have traveled down sooner like the pats did to get used to it (although research shows it takes a few weeks to get acclimated to a new climate). Regardless, that's on them. That's not the heat. That's like the Fins going to buffalo in December and not wearing cold gear or having coats and heaters on the sidelines.

So yesterday the Fins won a tough divisional game against a good team. Yep, the bills are still very good at football. However, so are the Fins. It'll be interesting to see how the season plays out, but one thing is for sure - the failure to manage heat properly was on the bills staff.
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
6,592
Reaction score
13,682
Location
Borneo
There’s nothing to talk about. Our teams are used to that kinda heat and that’s why we have an advantage in early season games at home. It is what it is. lets see how we do in Buffalo in December
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
26,381
Reaction score
24,974
Location
Columbus, OH
It’s like complaining about losing a game in Denver, if the altitude wasn’t so high we would have won lol bills will have their advantage in December. It balances out. I’m sure San Francisco would have beat Chicago if they didn’t play in a typhoon lol

Denver and Miami probably have the best homefield advantages throughout the year because of heat and altitude
 
T

tommyp

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 12, 2010
Messages
1,911
Reaction score
1,668
it's called home field advantage.. doesn't buffalo and green bay have an advantage when they play at home when it's -2 degrees.
 
Ruckus45

Ruckus45

Club Member
Joined
Oct 29, 2012
Messages
6,255
Reaction score
4,287
Location
NC
Dolph N.Fan said:
It’s like complaining about losing a game in Denver, if the altitude wasn’t so high we would have won lol bills will have their advantage in December. It balances out. I’m sure San Francisco would have beat Chicago if they didn’t play in a typhoon lol

Denver and Miami probably have the best homefield advantages throughout the year because of heat and altitude
Click to expand...
That's true since both heat and altitude reduce the percentage of oxygen in the air. Noticeably too. Interesting but I don't remember seeing bills sucking oxygen on the sidelines. I do remember the pats doing that a lot.
 
mrbunglez

mrbunglez

Gator don't play no sh!t!
Joined
Jan 17, 2008
Messages
13,748
Reaction score
23,046
Location
West Palm Beach
It’s like they’ve never played in heat before. 😂.
They beat the Dolphins last year in that same heat to a tune of 35-0.
Plus they do this……

Ps. Think it was hotter when NE came into town week 1, don’t hear hide nor hair from the fans because of the weather, because they know it’s an advantage.
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 30, 2013
Messages
5,463
Reaction score
11,294
Location
San Antonio
If northern teams don't like it, petition the league for a realignment. Old rivalries don't mean jack, you can always make new ones against new teams. Miami should be in a south division...nothing else makes sense.
 
Dolph N.Fan

Dolph N.Fan

Club Member
Joined
Sep 11, 2010
Messages
26,381
Reaction score
24,974
Location
Columbus, OH
Ruckus45 said:
That's true since both heat and altitude reduce the percentage of oxygen in the air. Noticeably too. Interesting but I don't remember seeing bills sucking oxygen on the sidelines. I do remember the pats doing that a lot.
Click to expand...
When Buffalo was winning in Miami every year since 2018, no complaints about the heat. Now they lose one game down there and the heat is an issue again lol
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom