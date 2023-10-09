 Let’s talk about this drive | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Let’s talk about this drive

royalshank

royalshank

Up 24-13 and had just thrown a pick in our own end that led to a FG after the D bailed us out. We go on a 75 yard drive that featured 7 runs and 1 pass. It was a cram it down your throat type drive that had to have made Griese and Csonka proud. When’s the last time we saw THAT? Talk about telling the Giants, “yeah, don’t get any ideas.” We were dominating the game up to then but they were sort of hanging around (only sort of) because we were a bit sloppy. It’s not that we essentially ended the game w a TD there, but the WAY we did it - had to have demoralized them in a big way. That was a championship type response in that situation. Again, don’t know the last time we’ve had a 10 play drive w only 1 pass and scored a TD. So beautiful.
 
Running game wins games.

I’m old. Sue me. **** you.

Don’t get me wrong: I love our pass game with Wads and Reek.

Nigh onto unstoppable.

But as it was with Csonka, Kiick, and Morris…

Running game wins games.

Keeps the D off the field, chews the clock, gets 7….

Run the goddam ball.

I’m still drunk. And don’t care….
 
I knew our Oline was good at run blocking, and also believed we should allow Mostert to be our #1 running back this year, citing his great last quarter last year.

But I did not expect the explosive A Jackie Chan to be this good.

Obviously the team is playing off the attention and success of the pass.

However, what are you gonna do now.

We’ll cut you both ways.

Loved that one play by Tua where he stepped up and threw that strike.

That was the play I’ve been waiting for for years.

I still think we should allow Mostert to start the gane and get the most Carries

But I could be wrong.

If it wasn’t for Jackie Chan running roughshot Mostert would be leading the nfl in YPC which is incredible itself
 
