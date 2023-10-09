Let’s talk about this drive

Up 24-13 and had just thrown a pick in our own end that led to a FG after the D bailed us out. We go on a 75 yard drive that featured 7 runs and 1 pass. It was a cram it down your throat type drive that had to have made Griese and Csonka proud. When’s the last time we saw THAT? Talk about telling the Giants, “yeah, don’t get any ideas.” We were dominating the game up to then but they were sort of hanging around (only sort of) because we were a bit sloppy. It’s not that we essentially ended the game w a TD there, but the WAY we did it - had to have demoralized them in a big way. That was a championship type response in that situation. Again, don’t know the last time we’ve had a 10 play drive w only 1 pass and scored a TD. So beautiful.