Let’s talk about Trevor….

I guess you're seeing this as some kind of crusade against the draft whiz's or something. Personally, I mean I put extremely low stock in draft expectations to begin with. I mean, every receiver drafted in the first round is suddenly solidifying their team's receiving corps, when a fair percentage of these guys are gonna end up looking at 20-40 catches years into their time in the league.



I don't see Lawrence as part of a crusade, but I can also separate a prospect's potential from what actually happened in their career. So many people think that the guys who make it did it because of innate talent and drive, while the guys who didn't make it just weren't good enough. And the truth is, while some would have ended up good or not regardless, for many their ultimate success or failure was the product of luck, coaching, health, and other circumstances, many of which were out of their control.



Maybe you aren't wrong in that there is no such thing as a perfect prospect, one that is infallible, and maybe they overstated Lawrence. But I wouldn't see Lawrence failing so far as an indication that Lawrence wouldn't have been successful elsewhere.



People also said Andrew Luck was a perfect prospect, one that was worth tanking for (suck for Luck). And they think they hit it on the head when he didn't bust. I myself look at it all in hindsight and wonder what it was all about. Yeah Luck was good, and what did you get out of it? He took over a perennial playoff team that tanked after its HOF QB ended up unexpectedly out for the season, he had some good seasons and some playoff berths, had some injuries, and retired unexpectedly early. This was what everyone should sell out for? 53 career wins and no championships?



I don't get too excited about anyone in the draft. Even the best prospects haven't even started to have their story written.