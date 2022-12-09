Let's talk oline

First question discussion in you opinion is oline coach doing a much greater job than what we have had these past 5 years?

Let's talk about the roster next for a minute and muse these points.

AJ as a rookie who was projected at left tackle played left tackle then regressed at that tackle position. So that smells like coaching issues rookies should not regress. So with Armstead injury history would AJ next year be the backup option?

Eich was projected at left guard out of college right where we are playing even though he played left tackle in college. So was he improving this year iyo?

Connor Williams looks like our future Looks like Dieter is probably gone

Hint is our one bright spot among our draft picks and played ROT well his rookie year. He is a better right guard but my question or thought guards are easier to find than tackle so would the Dolphins be better off moving him to right tackle and playing someone else at right guard.

Robert Jones projected at guard and right guard might be a better fit than on the left where he is currently playing.

Armstead is the million dollars question great addition when healthy but you need 2 players at his position because of injury so who is that going to be? AJ who else.

The rest of the pack appear to me to be veteran rentals the question. She'll at right tackle is getting us by and is the best of the rest. Does he come back next year and who does he put on the bench?

Little has played poorly lately after a couple of adequate games. Should we expect him back?

All the rest of the oline appear veteran rentals with limitee gas in the tanks or practice player types. Anyone with any insight on these guys?