Lets talk QB2 '25

What are you guys thinking Miami's next step will be concerning QB2 in '25? I liked some of Snoop's game, but he need lots more experience. I do not feel that we can go into '25 with him as QB2 though. There are some vets out there in Free Agency with Wentz who might be an attractive option, as his 1 yr. deal with KC will be up after the SuperBowl. He brings SuperBowl experience, although he was injured during the Eagles win with Nick Foles in '18. He did go 11-2 that season. Not sure he would fit our system, but if so, Miami might be attractive to him vs. cold Kansas City. Who do you like?