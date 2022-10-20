Letter to Tua

Dear Tua,

As you return to the field after your concussion and lead our beloved Team to many more exciting victories just know the vast number of Dolphins fans support and love you. Having said that, please do us all a favor and learn how to give up on a play and throw the damn ball away or simply go down and take the sack. While we appreciate your never say die attitude we appreciate your long term health more, not just for the team but for you. This team will only go as far as your left arm will take us and the best ability is availability. Don’t let the media and talking heads who question your ability pressure you into taking unnecessary risk on plays that don’t exist just to prove them wrong. Those that really matter believe in you as a franchise QB. Please play smarter with your body we need you.