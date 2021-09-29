 Letting go of Tua=Drew Brees curse? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Letting go of Tua=Drew Brees curse?

I almost feel like we are being tested again but this time with Tua. The qb comp he received from alot of people was drew Brees. Its just fitting that Saban and the dolphins were involved with both of these guys but this time we are being given a second chance to see if we've learned from the past. Will we let go of Tua and have him end up being one of the greatest qbs ever like Brees just because we didn't have the patience to wait?
 
Jesus ****ing Christ, curses now?? **** this season can’t end soon enough
 
Tuas talent isn't what worries me, its his durability.

If Tua was on the Saints Roster from 5 years ago, I believe he would do well. Not as good as Brees but I think he would do pretty well sure.

But he isn't Brees and its kinda absurd to compare Tua to the All Time NFL leader in Passing yards.
 
