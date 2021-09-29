Letting go of Tua=Drew Brees curse?

I almost feel like we are being tested again but this time with Tua. The qb comp he received from alot of people was drew Brees. Its just fitting that Saban and the dolphins were involved with both of these guys but this time we are being given a second chance to see if we've learned from the past. Will we let go of Tua and have him end up being one of the greatest qbs ever like Brees just because we didn't have the patience to wait?