Le'Veon Bell a fit with Dolphins?

An old fashioned, hear me out thread? Maybe. A lot of what if's and apparently as many as 8 teams talking to him right now. Bears appear to be front funner, but I think he has good chance of landing in Cleveland since they lost Chubb for the year. Imagine that. The team that needs him the most is actually the Giants, but not worth it since they suck so bad.

How about a fit in Miami for Bell? Would make an interesting story. But this can only happen if Miami part ways with Jordan Howard. Here is the rundown on Howard's contract courtesy of www.spotrac.com:

Jordan Howard signed a 2 year, $9,750,000 contract with the Miami Dolphins, including $4,750,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $4,875,000. In 2020, Howard will earn a base salary of $1,750,000 and a roster bonus of $3,000,000, while carrying a cap hit of $4,750,000 and a dead cap value of $4,750,000.

As for Bell, all you need to know is he was guaranteed 6 million in 2020 from the Jets. However, if released and signs elsewhere, the Jets get to deduct the amount of new salary with new team from the 6 million base they owe him.

So, Miami would dead cap on Howard and have to pay him out $4,750,000 (which he is making in 2020 anyway).

Bell could sign a new 1 year deal for say 3 million for this year. (as he would still get 3 million from the Jets)

All in all, it COULD work if they are ok with dead cap fee and shuffling the deck. Howard can't be happy with his limited playing time and well, he has stunk so far considering his season last year and money spent on him. No way he stays past this season in Miami, so maybe time to speed up his release? Consider though Howard may be a humble team player whereas Bell could/would be a distraction and disrupt things in the locker room like he did in Pittsburgh.

Anyway, that's my analysis. Not a far fetch either way.
 
Just doesn't feel like a fit here. We're building a culture. Don't need guys that are more about themselves than the success of the team. He's a mercenary man. He won't play for less than he thinks he is worth. Wouldn't surprise me to see him wait it out for the right deal. But what the hell do I know? I'm just a guy.
 
Has not been productive since 2017.......yes I know Gase but that's a long time in RB years.
 
Correa LB Ten requests trade. Didn’t want to start a new thread over it but is he any good?
 
I think he's actually a very good schematic fit for Miami. However, it's probably more fiscally prudent to draft our future big RB (and keep Gaskin and Brieda). Le'Veon is super talented but he underperformed in New York and as a result, they are taking a massive dead cap hit (like $15M) just to get rid of him. Apart from the money side of the equation, the other serious issue is that he appears to have a personality issue that he's selfish and just after the money. My read is that Coach Flo is doing a good job building around team first guys. I doubt we pursue him.
 
Really!!!!!....And you wonder why people make fun of Dolphin fans...
 
And really the way that gailey has been using gaskins as every down, screen game, motion out and between the tackles back, bell fits that role almost perfectly.
 
We need some more punch at RB but Bell is too expensive imo. I think his best days are behind him, do you guys agree? Or girls?
 
I think this is something we need to consider. I get kicking the tires but Bell hasn’t been good for years and is always nursing hamstring injuries. What makes us think we’d be getting 2017 Bell? Don’t get caught up in names.
 
All i have heard around here the last few days is..."i would never draft a running back until the third round."..Yet,here you are ,wanting to
bring in a expensive,malcontent that hasn't done anything in a few years!!!!!
Here's your sign!!
 
I was asking this yesterday....but if you look at it; he has not been the same back since he left the Steelers. The Steelers RB's are always successful. The once constant here is the RB's behind the Steelers line, not the RB's themselves.
 
