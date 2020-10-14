Le'Veon Bell a fit with Dolphins?

I think he's actually a very good schematic fit for Miami. However, it's probably more fiscally prudent to draft our future big RB (and keep Gaskin and Brieda). Le'Veon is super talented but he underperformed in New York and as a result, they are taking a massive dead cap hit (like $15M) just to get rid of him. Apart from the money side of the equation, the other serious issue is that he appears to have a personality issue that he's selfish and just after the money. My read is that Coach Flo is doing a good job building around team first guys. I doubt we pursue him.