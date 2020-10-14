Le'Veon Bell a fit with Dolphins?

Fins4Ever&Ever
"Deep Threat"
- Joined
- Sep 7, 2010
- Messages
- 4,678
- Reaction score
- 449
An old fashioned, hear me out thread? Maybe. A lot of what if's and apparently as many as 8 teams talking to him right now. Bears appear to be front funner, but I think he has good chance of landing in Cleveland since they lost Chubb for the year. Imagine that. The team that needs him the most is actually the Giants, but not worth it since they suck so bad.
How about a fit in Miami for Bell? Would make an interesting story. But this can only happen if Miami part ways with Jordan Howard. Here is the rundown on Howard's contract courtesy of www.spotrac.com:
Jordan Howard signed a 2 year, $9,750,000 contract with the Miami Dolphins, including $4,750,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $4,875,000. In 2020, Howard will earn a base salary of $1,750,000 and a roster bonus of $3,000,000, while carrying a cap hit of $4,750,000 and a dead cap value of $4,750,000.
As for Bell, all you need to know is he was guaranteed 6 million in 2020 from the Jets. However, if released and signs elsewhere, the Jets get to deduct the amount of new salary with new team from the 6 million base they owe him.
So, Miami would dead cap on Howard and have to pay him out $4,750,000 (which he is making in 2020 anyway).
Bell could sign a new 1 year deal for say 3 million for this year. (as he would still get 3 million from the Jets)
All in all, it COULD work if they are ok with dead cap fee and shuffling the deck. Howard can't be happy with his limited playing time and well, he has stunk so far considering his season last year and money spent on him. No way he stays past this season in Miami, so maybe time to speed up his release? Consider though Howard may be a humble team player whereas Bell could/would be a distraction and disrupt things in the locker room like he did in Pittsburgh.
Anyway, that's my analysis. Not a far fetch either way.
How about a fit in Miami for Bell? Would make an interesting story. But this can only happen if Miami part ways with Jordan Howard. Here is the rundown on Howard's contract courtesy of www.spotrac.com:
Jordan Howard signed a 2 year, $9,750,000 contract with the Miami Dolphins, including $4,750,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $4,875,000. In 2020, Howard will earn a base salary of $1,750,000 and a roster bonus of $3,000,000, while carrying a cap hit of $4,750,000 and a dead cap value of $4,750,000.
As for Bell, all you need to know is he was guaranteed 6 million in 2020 from the Jets. However, if released and signs elsewhere, the Jets get to deduct the amount of new salary with new team from the 6 million base they owe him.
So, Miami would dead cap on Howard and have to pay him out $4,750,000 (which he is making in 2020 anyway).
Bell could sign a new 1 year deal for say 3 million for this year. (as he would still get 3 million from the Jets)
All in all, it COULD work if they are ok with dead cap fee and shuffling the deck. Howard can't be happy with his limited playing time and well, he has stunk so far considering his season last year and money spent on him. No way he stays past this season in Miami, so maybe time to speed up his release? Consider though Howard may be a humble team player whereas Bell could/would be a distraction and disrupt things in the locker room like he did in Pittsburgh.
Anyway, that's my analysis. Not a far fetch either way.