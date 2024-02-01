Lewis Hamilton leaving Mercedes for Ferrari in 25

MrChadRico
I'm not sure if we have many F1 fans in here but this is big news.
Rewind 3 years ago and there was no indication Merc would fall down the grid like this.
I'm not sure Ferrarri is a safer bet than staying with Mercedes. Toto is determined to get back on top and Ferrari is like the Cowboys, always hyped, this is always gonna be their year, and the always fall flat on their face.
