LG and RT the same guy?

I just read an article that predicted Wynn would be either the starting LG or RT depending on how well (or poorly) AJ and Eich play.
I remember one of our OL guys from a few years ago talking about how difficult (with a rather graphic analogy) it was to swith from the left side to the right.
In the above scenario it is not only left to right but guard to tackle.
What are the needed skill sets to accomplish that? Is it reasonable to expect someone to do that?
 
I believe it was Josh Sitton that said it so elegantly, "It's like wiping your butt with your non dominant hand," or something to that effect. He immediately got injured if I remember correctly.

I'd imagine it would be a learning curve after spending your entire career on one side, but it's early in the offseason and he'll likely get a ton of reps.
 
Wynn was a very highly rated LG at Georgia. He was transitioned to LT, and then to RT with the Pats, and the RT move did not go well. He also has developed a bit of an injury history. I will also throw another thing out there - the Pats OL hasn't been quite the monster it was when Dante Scarnecchia was coaching.

I would like to give Wynn the first shot at LG...but that's just me.
 
That was the quote. Thanks.
 
Hopefully not too steep of a curve and ultimately successful.
 
I’d like to see him compete with Eich at left guard

I think Jackson wins the right
 
At 6’2” he would tie as the shortest OT in the league. He played as Tom Brady’s blindside protector, so he’s no slouch, but that was three seasons and seven injuries ago.

To my untrained eye, he’s a wild card: a LG with Swing Tackle flexibility.
 
