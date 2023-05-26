LG and RT the same guy?

Jssanto
Club Member
I just read an article that predicted Wynn would be either the starting LG or RT depending on how well (or poorly) AJ and Eich play.
I remember one of our OL guys from a few years ago talking about how difficult (with a rather graphic analogy) it was to swith from the left side to the right.
In the above scenario it is not only left to right but guard to tackle.
What are the needed skill sets to accomplish that? Is it reasonable to expect someone to do that?
