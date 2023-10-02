Liam Eich News

mandal24
Genesis
After failing at all 5 offensive line positions, McDaniel told reporters he'd be trying Liam at Tight End for our game against the Giants
We all need a laugh after today. Mods can merge this.
My thought on the NFL, take out your best win and your worst loss..
Schedule makers ****ed us to start the season but the next 2 is exactly what this team needs.You're probably somewhere in between. We beat a good Chargers team and Belichick in Foxboro.
And most importantly, Tua is HEALTHY!
Gimme a healthy Phillips and Williams back and skies the limit (minus the Bills...That team ****ing owns us)
We all need a laugh after today. Mods can merge this.
My thought on the NFL, take out your best win and your worst loss..
Schedule makers ****ed us to start the season but the next 2 is exactly what this team needs.You're probably somewhere in between. We beat a good Chargers team and Belichick in Foxboro.
And most importantly, Tua is HEALTHY!
Gimme a healthy Phillips and Williams back and skies the limit (minus the Bills...That team ****ing owns us)