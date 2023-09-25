Liam Eichanberg Performance

Perfect72
It's Only Happened ONCE!
Was it just me or did Liam Eichanberg get blown up multiple times when he came in for Connor Williams?
I recall seeing Liam on his Kiester multiple times and looked like Chris Brooks was saying "DUDE! I'm getting hit by the DT and I haven't even got the handoff yet!"
Anyone else see it that way or am I just being too hard on him? I'm sure some of you have GIFs or whatever to prove it either way.
One Liam block away from the yardage record?
