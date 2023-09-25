 Liam Eichanberg Performance | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Liam Eichanberg Performance

Was it just me or did Liam Eichanberg get blown up multiple times when he came in for Connor Williams?

I recall seeing Liam on his Kiester multiple times and looked like Chris Brooks was saying "DUDE! I'm getting hit by the DT and I haven't even got the handoff yet!"

Anyone else see it that way or am I just being too hard on him? I'm sure some of you have GIFs or whatever to prove it either way.

One Liam block away from the yardage record?
 
Good question but we still rolled in the pass-and-run game so couldn't have been that bad.
 
yeah, we need to bring in a center if williams cant go. eich's snaps were really bad but he's not a center so cant put that all on him
 
