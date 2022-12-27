 Liam Eichenberg off IR Gaskin on IR | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Liam Eichenberg off IR Gaskin on IR

gregorygrant83

While I think it has more to do with the level of the opponents, the offense hasn't been the same since Liam went out. Not saying Eichenberg was playing well before he got injured, but maybe his return will spark something.
 
gregorygrant83 said:
While I think it has more to do with the level of the opponents, the offense hasn't been the same since Liam went out. Not saying Eichenberg was playing well before he got injured, but maybe his return will spark something.
His play wasn’t great but Jones is and was worse.
 
gregorygrant83 said:
While I think it has more to do with the level of the opponents, the offense hasn't been the same since Liam went out. Not saying Eichenberg was playing well before he got injured, but maybe his return will spark something.
Actually he was playing the best ball of his career according to McDaniel
 
Mach2 said:
Not that high of a bar, though.......lol

At this point, after missing so much time, I can't see him starting.
I could....Jones played well the first two games but has gone downhill ever since so why not try something different ?
 
Danny said:
I could....Jones played well the first two games but has gone downhill ever since so why not try something different ?
Because he hasn't had any practice reps, let alone game reps for months. Change for the sake of change is not a good plan. If the coaches decide he is the better option, I have no issue with that. I just don't see it as likely, given the circumstances.
 
Mach2 said:
Because he hasn't had any practice reps, let alone game reps for months. Change for the sake of change is not a good plan. If the coaches decide he is the better option, I have no issue with that. I just don't see it as likely, given the circumstances.
Well, I don’t get to make any decisions so of course is up to the coaches....lol
 
gregorygrant83

Eichenberg is still young and could improve. Not giving up on him yet either. I would like to see a vet brought in next year and go with the vet, Williams and Hunt on the interior of the line with Eichenberg, Jones and a mid round draft pick or a reclamation project brought in to compete for the reserve and developmental roles.
 
