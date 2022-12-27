Liam Eichenberg off IR Gaskin on IR

mrbunglez
His play wasn’t great but Jones is and was worse.While I think it has more to do with the level of the opponents, the offense hasn't been the same since Liam went out. Not saying Eichenberg was playing well before he got injured, but maybe his return will spark something.
Actually he was playing the best ball of his career according to McDanielWhile I think it has more to do with the level of the opponents, the offense hasn't been the same since Liam went out. Not saying Eichenberg was playing well before he got injured, but maybe his return will spark something.
Unfortunately both could be very true. He may have been playing at a degree of poorly, but still playing the best of his career.Actually he was playing the best ball of his career according to McDaniel
Not that high of a bar, though.......lolActually he was playing the best ball of his career according to McDaniel
I could....Jones played well the first two games but has gone downhill ever since so why not try something different ?Not that high of a bar, though.......lol
At this point, after missing so much time, I can't see him starting.
Because he hasn't had any practice reps, let alone game reps for months. Change for the sake of change is not a good plan. If the coaches decide he is the better option, I have no issue with that. I just don't see it as likely, given the circumstances.I could....Jones played well the first two games but has gone downhill ever since so why not try something different ?
Well, I don’t get to make any decisions so of course is up to the coaches....lolBecause he hasn't had any practice reps, let alone game reps for months. Change for the sake of change is not a good plan. If the coaches decide he is the better option, I have no issue with that. I just don't see it as likely, given the circumstances.