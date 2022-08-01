Liam Eichenberg - Orange Jersey 7/31/2022

Can the big fella get some props? Not officially an "Eichenberg appreciation thread," but the kid won the orange jersey...that's gotta mean something!



If this kid can take to coaching, and let's fact it, we have a VASTLY improved offensive coaching situation than we've seen in years, then this line could potentially be...dare I say...reliable!



Loved the pick when they got him...was disappointed in how abysmal his 2021 was...hoping for the best!!!