 Liam Eichenberg - Orange Jersey 7/31/2022 | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Liam Eichenberg - Orange Jersey 7/31/2022

Can the big fella get some props? Not officially an "Eichenberg appreciation thread," but the kid won the orange jersey...that's gotta mean something!

If this kid can take to coaching, and let's fact it, we have a VASTLY improved offensive coaching situation than we've seen in years, then this line could potentially be...dare I say...reliable!

Loved the pick when they got him...was disappointed in how abysmal his 2021 was...hoping for the best!!!
 
I liken Eichs first year to an orphan who gets adopted by a family whos parents are in the middle of a very very nasty divorce. And none of the Uncles and Aunts have any parenting experience. Tough way to join the Dolphins family and impossible to judge. I think he will thrive with proper coaching, stability of position and positive reinforcement (AJ will also).
 
5th year senior, no longer a rookie and being sandwiched between Armstead and Williams, I expect significant improvement this year.
 
