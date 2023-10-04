Liam Eichenbergs burner account

Fullytorqued
Took me a while to figure it out. Seems Liam is also the user “Pumposi” in the twitter / x feedWhat is this about?
the email registered for the burner account is liameichenberg@dolphins.comWhat is this about?
And that won't show on an account if it isn't verified, right?the email registered for the burner account is liameichenberg@dolphins.com
Im not sure if its legit, but its hilarious either way, wouldnt be surprised.And that won't show on an account if it isn't verified, right?
It’s like an alias when you don’t want people to know it’s “you”. Liam may be this Nancy Pumplosi userMaybe I love Lamp but I have no idea what is going on here. Whats a burner account?
It's a made-up anonymous account, by the subject, that usually defends itself.Maybe I love Lamp but I have no idea what is going on here. Whats a burner account?
Right, like if another user on here says "Casas is a great poster and knows what he's talking about", it's obviously a burner account of Casas.It’s like an alias when you don’t want people to know it’s “you”. Liam may be this Nancy Pumplosi user
Or if someone says "BillsFanInPeace doesn't have shit for brains and is welcome on both the Bills and Dolphins boards".Right, like if another user on here says "Casas is a great poster and knows what he's talking about", it's obviously a burner account of Casas.
This was gold. Genuinely made me laugh out loud haha good shit man.Right, like if another user on here says "Casas is a great poster and knows what he's talking about", it's obviously a burner account of Casas.