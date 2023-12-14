Liam in danger of missing Sunday’s game?

Dollars to donuts, Skura will be one of those PS elevations on Sunday. Obviously, they knew they would need to elevate a PS guy for the OL and wanted a veteran rather than Ulauve. Doesn't explain why they waived him and not a PS guy at a different position.Ulauve was waved
Tua mentioned working with the two new centers that arrived Tuesday so that’s not a good sign.
Maybe they want him to back up at guard and use the other guy at center. Guess we will get some clue at practice tomorrow.Matt Skura?
Isn't that the same dude Miami signed in like 2020..... who didn't work out.....because of???????? Snapping issues?
Well, he's a perfect fit then lol
Mike White is an automatic loss. Hes horrendous.I aint starting Tua behind this train wreck.
Put Mike White in.
Begs the question of why we were wasting a PS spot on this guy. He's here all year and when there's a huge need at his position, we cut him.He was given the boot!