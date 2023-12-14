 Liam in danger of missing Sunday’s game? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Liam in danger of missing Sunday’s game?

If Armstead is back, you can't have Lamm sitting on the bench while The Three Stooges start in the middle. We have heard that Lamm is working at guard and Cotten is working at center. Armstead/Lamm/Cotten/Jones/AJ
 
Ulauve was waved

Tua mentioned working with the two new centers that arrived Tuesday so that’s not a good sign.
 
Dollars to donuts, Skura will be one of those PS elevations on Sunday. Obviously, they knew they would need to elevate a PS guy for the OL and wanted a veteran rather than Ulauve. Doesn't explain why they waived him and not a PS guy at a different position.
 
Matt Skura?

Isn't that the same dude Miami signed in like 2020..... who didn't work out.....because of???????? Snapping issues?

Well, he's a perfect fit then lol
 
Maybe they want him to back up at guard and use the other guy at center. Guess we will get some clue at practice tomorrow.
 
If we are rolling out 4 back up linemen and Lester cotton at center we should start mike white bc tua will get hurt behind this line. McDaniel can't be trusted to come up with a game plan that makes sense given the injuries.

This is a bad spot for the team to be in for sure
 
