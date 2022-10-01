Life as a Dolphin fan

Namor
Pro Bowler
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 19, 2005
- Messages
- 9,021
- Reaction score
- 6,926
Guys…most of you know me…been here a long time…Bare with me ..I’m going to vent for a bit..
Haven’t really talked much here in the last year and a half..the pro Tua crowd and he Anti Tua group arguing all the time got boring quick…
Add in the crap we have dealt with over the last two decades of being bad or worse,mediocre…
All the scandals and bullshit..getting old…
But something happened…3 and O and we looked good…Seemed like things were turning for us..Most on this board we’re getting along and things we’re looking up…Bam!!…one injury that could have happened to anyone has changed all that..Dolphins went from the feel good story of the year ,back to being the scumy organization again..I mean damn!!..I know this is just a game and not life or death,but damn guys,when do we catch our break?
Just need someone to talk me off this football ledge…are we as Dolphin fans cursed?
Haven’t really talked much here in the last year and a half..the pro Tua crowd and he Anti Tua group arguing all the time got boring quick…
Add in the crap we have dealt with over the last two decades of being bad or worse,mediocre…
All the scandals and bullshit..getting old…
But something happened…3 and O and we looked good…Seemed like things were turning for us..Most on this board we’re getting along and things we’re looking up…Bam!!…one injury that could have happened to anyone has changed all that..Dolphins went from the feel good story of the year ,back to being the scumy organization again..I mean damn!!..I know this is just a game and not life or death,but damn guys,when do we catch our break?
Just need someone to talk me off this football ledge…are we as Dolphin fans cursed?