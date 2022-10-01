Life as a Dolphin fan

utahphinsfan said: The narrative of the franchise/fans being cursed is a copout & falling back on superstitious malarkey. Alot of the "curse" IMO is due to 20 plus yrs of bad to mediocre decisions.



The recent events with Tua? I am still trying to process why, how, yada yada yada figure it out.



What confounds me is why a majority of the media loathes the phins? Is it as simple as Geographic bias or something else? Click to expand...

"the media" doesnt loathe us. We have been ridiculously irrelevant over the past (insert big number here) few years.*We got caught meddling with a few coaches through the years,* we lose draft picks,*we choose a coach who trys to sabotage our 1st round qb ( while the "the media" says we picked wrong)*we have a OL coach who snorted his way out of a position*we choose Culpepper over Brees,*we draft Long over Ryan,*we have been embarrassed the last 3 playoff games we were in*we haven't won a playoff game in 22 years...We havent done much to gain the attention we all want and deserve. We start 3-0 and are in the show me state. Thursday has a mark on us, but in myeyes for all the wrong reasons.There are many, many more...I agree with Kebo. We have great days ahead. Finally Drafting well, acquiring much better free agents with a fantastic coaching staff.In my eyes, 2022 will be the year we all remember as the pivot point to many many years of greatness.Hang in there Namor, we ride together....