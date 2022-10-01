 Life as a Dolphin fan | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Life as a Dolphin fan

Namor

Namor

Guys…most of you know me…been here a long time…Bare with me ..I’m going to vent for a bit..
Haven’t really talked much here in the last year and a half..the pro Tua crowd and he Anti Tua group arguing all the time got boring quick…
Add in the crap we have dealt with over the last two decades of being bad or worse,mediocre…
All the scandals and bullshit..getting old…
But something happened…3 and O and we looked good…Seemed like things were turning for us..Most on this board we’re getting along and things we’re looking up…Bam!!…one injury that could have happened to anyone has changed all that..Dolphins went from the feel good story of the year ,back to being the scumy organization again..I mean damn!!..I know this is just a game and not life or death,but damn guys,when do we catch our break?
Just need someone to talk me off this football ledge…are we as Dolphin fans cursed?
 
TrinidadDolfan

TrinidadDolfan

Back off the ledge.

Take your troubles off the table and put them back in your pocket. Look around at the Jets, Texans etc and be thankful
 
andyahs

andyahs

I've blocked the outside noise after Thursdays game and will be hoping for the best for Tua and that's it. Hope to see him play again when healthy.

The reality is we are 3-1 with a great coaching staff and a good group of players.

Screw the media and it's pundits.
 
Kebo

Kebo

Things are getting better. There will always be adversity. It is just your attitude that matters. Look for the positives. There are a lot of them this year. Also, say a quick prayer for Tua.
 
utahphinsfan

utahphinsfan

The narrative of the franchise/fans being cursed is a copout & falling back on superstitious malarkey. Alot of the "curse" IMO is due to 20 plus yrs of bad to mediocre decisions.

The recent events with Tua? I am still trying to process why, how, yada yada yada figure it out.

What confounds me is why a majority of the media loathes the phins? Is it as simple as Geographic bias or something else?
 
utahphinsfan said:
The narrative of the franchise/fans being cursed is a copout & falling back on superstitious malarkey. Alot of the "curse" IMO is due to 20 plus yrs of bad to mediocre decisions.

The recent events with Tua? I am still trying to process why, how, yada yada yada figure it out.

What confounds me is why a majority of the media loathes the phins? Is it as simple as Geographic bias or something else?
Click to expand...
Exactly. Every little thing the Dolphins organization does or fails to do is magnified 100X by the media, it’s ridiculous at this point.
 
Namor said:
Guys…most of you know me…been here a long time…Bare with me ..I’m going to vent for a bit..
Haven’t really talked much here in the last year and a half..the pro Tua crowd and he Anti Tua group arguing all the time got boring quick…
Add in the crap we have dealt with over the last two decades of being bad or worse,mediocre…
All the scandals and bullshit..getting old…
But something happened…3 and O and we looked good…Seemed like things were turning for us..Most on this board we’re getting along and things we’re looking up…Bam!!…one injury that could have happened to anyone has changed all that..Dolphins went from the feel good story of the year ,back to being the scumy organization again..I mean damn!!..I know this is just a game and not life or death,but damn guys,when do we catch our break?
Just need someone to talk me off this football ledge…are we as Dolphin fans cursed?
Click to expand...
Hear me out. I know right now things are brutal, and it feels like we can just never have nice things as Dolphins fans. But think about where this is going.

The entire NFL and all fanbases have rallied around Tua. Tua loves our organization and coach. We have an easy stretch of schedule that even Teddy can probably navigate to a win or two over the next few games.

Then what’s going to happen? Tua is going to come back, probably for the Steelers night game at home. The stadium is going to be absolutely deliriously chanting his name. A good outing and we’re going to have more momentum than any team in the league.

I can actually see this being a galvanizing moment for this team. Sucks right now but fast forward a month, and we may be sitting in an awesome spot.
 
AJDUHEJETKILLER

AJDUHEJETKILLER

utahphinsfan said:
The narrative of the franchise/fans being cursed is a copout & falling back on superstitious malarkey. Alot of the "curse" IMO is due to 20 plus yrs of bad to mediocre decisions.

The recent events with Tua? I am still trying to process why, how, yada yada yada figure it out.

What confounds me is why a majority of the media loathes the phins? Is it as simple as Geographic bias or something else?
Click to expand...
"the media" doesnt loathe us. We have been ridiculously irrelevant over the past (insert big number here) few years.

*We got caught meddling with a few coaches through the years,
* we lose draft picks,
*we choose a coach who trys to sabotage our 1st round qb ( while the "the media" says we picked wrong)
*we have a OL coach who snorted his way out of a position
*we choose Culpepper over Brees,
*we draft Long over Ryan,
*we have been embarrassed the last 3 playoff games we were in
*we haven't won a playoff game in 22 years...

We havent done much to gain the attention we all want and deserve. We start 3-0 and are in the show me state. Thursday has a mark on us, but in my
eyes for all the wrong reasons.

There are many, many more...

I agree with Kebo. We have great days ahead. Finally Drafting well, acquiring much better free agents with a fantastic coaching staff.
In my eyes, 2022 will be the year we all remember as the pivot point to many many years of greatness.

Hang in there Namor, we ride together....
 
50 years a fan

50 years a fan

andyahs said:
I've blocked the outside noise after Thursdays game and will be hoping for the best for Tua and that's it. Hope to see him play again when healthy.

The reality is we are 3-1 with a great coaching staff and a good group of players.

Screw the media and it's pundits.
Click to expand...
The season has still started on a positive , 3-1 as Andyahs' states above. This team is A TEAM, they are all buying into Coach McD scheme. Tua will be back and we will continue our success. Even our run game is improving as well! GO PHINS!
 
