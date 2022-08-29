Life is good

2022



Got married to my high school crush ( I'm 47 )



Bought a house



Dolphins look great.





Icing on the cake is this. A month ago or so I posted how she couldn't stand the Dolphins and was a Giants fan, guess who sat down and watched the whole Philly game with me ? She was asking questions about the Dolphin players and seem genuinely interested ( this could be a smokescreen to make me happy )





I still don't know if we can wrestle the East from the Bills, but we are definitely getting through the first round of the playoffs.