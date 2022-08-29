 Life is good | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Life is good

Finsational

Finsational

Displaced Finatic
2022

Got married to my high school crush ( I'm 47 )

Bought a house

Dolphins look great.


Icing on the cake is this. A month ago or so I posted how she couldn't stand the Dolphins and was a Giants fan, guess who sat down and watched the whole Philly game with me ? She was asking questions about the Dolphin players and seem genuinely interested ( this could be a smokescreen to make me happy )


I still don't know if we can wrestle the East from the Bills, but we are definitely getting through the first round of the playoffs.
 
BennySwella

BennySwella

We need better LB's
Congrats my friend. Looks like life is smiling on you right now. Enjoy the ride
 
Fintastic2124

Fintastic2124

Active Roster
Convert her my friend. Make comments like, “a Daniel jones can’t make that throw.” And, “McD had a much better rookie season than daboll.” That should win her over 😂
 
PhinFan1968

PhinFan1968

DF4L
Moderator
Super Donator
You can share your appreciation for the Giants, beating the Cheaters when they were 18-0. Easy brownie points.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
My wife roots for the Dolphins because of me but I did make sure she liked Ozzy and Iron Maiden before I married her. Also, I made sure she watch The Godfather with me. She was cool with that so I knew she was a keeper.
 
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Hoping your amazing life actually gets you a superbowl champion 🏆 this year. 😃

Congratulations to you and your new Wife.
 
Goonies

Goonies

Active Roster
Congrats sir, enjoy the season, should be fun watching hill & waddle dominate.
 
