Life is good

2022
Got married to my high school crush ( I'm 47 )
Bought a house
Dolphins look great.
Icing on the cake is this. A month ago or so I posted how she couldn't stand the Dolphins and was a Giants fan, guess who sat down and watched the whole Philly game with me ? She was asking questions about the Dolphin players and seem genuinely interested ( this could be a smokescreen to make me happy )
I still don't know if we can wrestle the East from the Bills, but we are definitely getting through the first round of the playoffs.
