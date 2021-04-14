Life long fan from PA

Hey all, born and raised phins fan from Pennsylvania, thought I'd sign up here since I'm more optimistic about the team now than I have been in a long time, maybe ever. My earliest memories are from the late 90's-early 2000's when we were good enough to win in the wild card round but then would get absolutely smoked in the divisional. I'm a Penn State alumnus so obviously Gesicki is my guy but I like a lot of the pieces we have in place and really love the direction the team is heading in right now. Look forward to talking with you all. Phins up.