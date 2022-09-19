Life @ M&T Bank Stadium - 9/18/22

E30M3
First off, let me say it was awesome hanging with some fellow Finheaven brothers yesterday. Second highlight of the day.
Here's my account from this weekend and going to the game yesterday.
A couple weeks ago @FinsGonnaRock06 posted on here him and @nando03 were also going to the game yesterday and wanted to get a tailgate together. Seeing as myself and 2 others with me had tickets I joined up as well. This game actually started for me on Saturday as I smoked 2 pork shoulders for the tailgate and that kept me up till around 3:30 am Sunday morning. But f*ck that! A little sleeps not gonna get in my way.
Sunday morning, woke up(ish) and packed up the truck, attached my Dolphins flag to the flagpole on the back, picked up the other 2 going with me (Ravens fans unfortunately) and we headed up to the stadium to meet up with the boys!
All of us got to the parking lot around 9:00 am and set up tables, chairs, coolers, food and Cornhole and had a blast eating, throwing bags, shooting the sh*t and drinking as any normal tailgate should be. I will say there were A LOT of fins fans in our lot. Way more than I expected. Fins fans travel well, but this was awesome to see.
So come gametime we pack everything up and head inside. Ravens fans are actually fairly decent people, no one too disrespectful. Only slight taunts walking in and taking our seats. We sat in the bottom towards the corner of the endzone on the Fins side.
There were a good number of other Fins fans around us too so plenty of other people for me to cheer with since my compatriots sure as hell weren't.
Game starts, place is loud and rocking. Dolphins kickoff, Baltimore return for a TD....
What in the f*ck......
I had a flashback to the last time I was in this stadium when we got trounced on Thursday night.
Whatever, anyways everyone saw the same so I won't recount all that. Only one little dustup in our section of a fins fan and Ravens fan going at it but no one was ejected.
During the game as I'm sure everyone saw, it was quite noticable how we were playing the zebras as well, that stuck out to me.
It was kind of a rollercoaster the first half, a lot of mistakes and fins fans were getting a little concerned but we never lost the faith. In the second half things started to get real fun. A lot of cheering and shouting and you could see the fear in Ravens fans eyes of what would be one inevitable.
The last drive to seal the win was epic. On the catch we exploded screaming and jumping and hugging random other Fins fans in the section, we ran down to the fence to celebrate them scoring. Goddam, I will never forget that moment. Looking back at all those Ravens fans just stunned in disbelief.... Lol.
After it was all said and done we met up with everyone at the tailgate to celebrate and have one more beer. What a great day. Awesome win with some awesome Finheaven bros!
