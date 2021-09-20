 Like a funeral? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Like a funeral?

Hey everyone, quick couple of questions. When Howard was asked about the mood in the locker room yesterday, he said it was like a funeral. I know we have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL, but you would think a veteran presence would stand up and rally the troops. I know it’s early in the season and maybe it’s too early to do that, but is it coaching, lack of effort? The whole offense as a whole just seems out of sync. Thoughts?
 
GhostArmOfMarino

Coaching is the #1 culprit offensively. Mainly play calling and offensive line coaching.

Not only does the line look confused against basic looks, the play callers are doing nothing to try and mitigate our weakness.

Its like they keep running the sane plays and going "WE JUST NEED TO EXECUTE BETTER" when tge reality is we don't have the line talent to execute the plays AND the OC is basically making Tua a statue in the pocket always dropping back to the exact same spot.

The absolute LAST thing you way to do with a bad line is have your QB standing in the sane place, taking the same drop EVERY PLAY. You're allowing the defense to tee off further.
 
Sirspud

Howard's job is playing. Not every guy is Ray Lewis. But just because a guy is pretty disappointed that the team got beat badly doesn't mean they won't get refocused or use it as motivation. I mean, would you be happier if he wasn't disappointed the team got beat 35-0?

At any rate Flores is gonna have to do a lot to escape the sense of failure that he himself created by sandbagging last year's season with a QB he decided to start before he was ready.
 
Sirspud said:
At any rate Flores is gonna have to do a lot to escape the sense of failure that he himself created by sandbagging last year's season with a QB he decided to start before he was ready.
It's a good thing he did. Now we know early where we are at.
 
Sirspud said:
Only if you don't understand that a QB who flops on a team that has bad coaching, line, and weapons wasn't necessarily pre-destined to do so.
Im not a believer in that. Im a believer in rookie contracts. Either they get it done on rookie contract or they do not. He was drafted 5 overall, he is paid, he had a full offseason, he needs to perform, on rookie contract.
 
Its been like a funeral for the fanbase too...awful loss. I think we all expect the team to perform like professionals who do this for a living and when they phone it in and get shacked like a JV team its a let down to us all.
Lets bury this game and hope it never resurrects again in our lifetime.
 
FinsFan74 said:
Hey everyone, quick couple of questions. When Howard was asked about the mood in the locker room yesterday, he said it was like a funeral. I know we have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL, but you would think a veteran presence would stand up and rally the troops. I know it’s early in the season and maybe it’s too early to do that, but is it coaching, lack of effort? The whole offense as a whole just seems out of sync. Thoughts?
Teams that become great learn to live with "short term" adversity.

I hope and expect this to be just a bump (all be it a very big bump) on the road to the develop a team with the character to overcome adversity, both on and off the field of play.
 
Sirspud said:
Only if you don't understand that a QB who flops on a team that has bad coaching, line, and weapons wasn't necessarily pre-destined to do so.
I agree to a level, but the QB has a lot to do with how defenses approach them as well.
 
