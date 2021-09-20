Like a funeral?

Coaching is the #1 culprit offensively. Mainly play calling and offensive line coaching.



Not only does the line look confused against basic looks, the play callers are doing nothing to try and mitigate our weakness.



Its like they keep running the sane plays and going "WE JUST NEED TO EXECUTE BETTER" when tge reality is we don't have the line talent to execute the plays AND the OC is basically making Tua a statue in the pocket always dropping back to the exact same spot.



The absolute LAST thing you way to do with a bad line is have your QB standing in the sane place, taking the same drop EVERY PLAY. You're allowing the defense to tee off further.