FinsFan74
- Aug 4, 2004
- 3,671
- 89
- South Carolina (from MIAMI)
Hey everyone, quick couple of questions. When Howard was asked about the mood in the locker room yesterday, he said it was like a funeral. I know we have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL, but you would think a veteran presence would stand up and rally the troops. I know it’s early in the season and maybe it’s too early to do that, but is it coaching, lack of effort? The whole offense as a whole just seems out of sync. Thoughts?