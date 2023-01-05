 Likely Move by NFL not Good for Dolphins Playoff Hopes | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Likely Move by NFL not Good for Dolphins Playoff Hopes

steviey01

Listened to Boomer Esiason earlier this morning and he figures the NFL will likely make the Bengals/Bills game a no decision and let the playoffs be decided by winning percentage. If this is the case and KC beats Las Vegas on Saturday then the Bills cannot get the 1st seed. That plus the overall state of the team makes it likely that with nothing really to play for - that the Bills will rest some starters. Ugh.
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

steviey01 said:
Listened to Boomer Esiason earlier this morning and he figures the NFL will likely make the Bengals/Bills game a no decision and let the playoffs be decided by winning percentage. If this is the case and KC beats Las Vegas on Saturday then the Bills cannot get the 1st seed. That plus the overall state of the team makes it likely that with nothing really to play for - that the Bills will rest some starters. Ugh.
Exactly the outcome that the NFL would prefer.

To me, it’s quite unfair to the Bills, considering they held the #1 seed at the time this situation arose and have done nothing to lose it.
 
DZimmer000

I’m just not a fan of backing in to the playoffs. We needed to win 2 of our last 5 games. We didn’t do that. We now need major help to get in.

My feeling is, we don’t deserve to be in.
 
artdnj

artdnj

You know what's crazy I really don't care. We are so bad it may prevent what we all know will happen if we do sneak in. Had we been on a 4-5 game run bring it on but that isn't the case. Good info though, thx
 
NBP81

NBP81

DZimmer000 said:
I’m just not a fan of backing in to the playoffs. We needed to win 2 of our last 5 games. We didn’t do that. We now need major help to get in.

My feeling is, we don’t deserve to be in.
I don't see it that way at all... It just means you were dominant enough in the first part of the season to build a big enough cushion to face harder parts of the schedule...
 
ForksPhin

ForksPhin

DZimmer000 said:
I’m just not a fan of backing in to the playoffs. We needed to win 2 of our last 5 games. We didn’t do that. We now need major help to get in.

My feeling is, we don’t deserve to be in.
A playoff spot is a playoff spot. Why would I not want to see another Dolphins game this season? I don’t care how they secure the spot. What’s the alternative? Another year of waiting to see if this happens again?
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

steviey01 said:
Listened to Boomer Esiason earlier this morning and he figures the NFL will likely make the Bengals/Bills game a no decision and let the playoffs be decided by winning percentage. If this is the case and KC beats Las Vegas on Saturday then the Bills cannot get the 1st seed. That plus the overall state of the team makes it likely that with nothing really to play for - that the Bills will rest some starters. Ugh.
It's all just speculation at this point. We don't deserve to be there this year anyway
 
eMCee85

eMCee85

ForksPhin said:
A playoff spot is a playoff spot. Why would I not want to see another Dolphins game this season? I don’t care how they secure the spot. What’s the alternative? Another year of waiting to see if this happens again?
True that tho...
 
Ren

Ren

DZimmer000 said:
I’m just not a fan of backing in to the playoffs. We needed to win 2 of our last 5 games. We didn’t do that. We now need major help to get in.

My feeling is, we don’t deserve to be in.
Cool. So if they do get into the playoffs, remember this stance and refrain from cheering if they win.
 
WaddleWaddle

WaddleWaddle

DZimmer000 said:
I’m just not a fan of backing in to the playoffs. We needed to win 2 of our last 5 games. We didn’t do that. We now need major help to get in.

My feeling is, we don’t deserve to be in.
Meh, I don't believe we need major help to get in as the Bills would be expected to beat the Patriots at home. While I agree we would be backing into the playoffs I sure as hell think we deserve it more than the Pats or Steelers who would get stomped by either the Bills/Bengals/Chiefs. Our season comes down to Tua missing 5 games and the Fins possibly being 0-5 in those games.

I know if I'm the 2 seed I sure as hell don't want to play Miami with Tua back. That's a much tougher out than either the Patriots or Steelers.

On the other hand, if Tua isn't back in time for playoffs then we will get stomped as well so
 
danstilldaman

danstilldaman

steviey01 said:
Listened to Boomer Esiason earlier this morning and he figures the NFL will likely make the Bengals/Bills game a no decision and let the playoffs be decided by winning percentage. If this is the case and KC beats Las Vegas on Saturday then the Bills cannot get the 1st seed. That plus the overall state of the team makes it likely that with nothing really to play for - that the Bills will rest some starters. Ugh.
The Bengals would get the #2 Seed if Cincy beats Baltimore and the Bills lose to the Patriots. So why wouldn't the Bills be playing to win?
 
DrMultimedia

DrMultimedia

steviey01 said:
Listened to Boomer Esiason earlier this morning and he figures the NFL will likely make the Bengals/Bills game a no decision and let the playoffs be decided by winning percentage. If this is the case and KC beats Las Vegas on Saturday then the Bills cannot get the 1st seed. That plus the overall state of the team makes it likely that with nothing really to play for - that the Bills will rest some starters. Ugh.
I'm also getting the feeling they will rest people. I just hope the backups want to show strength for their guy. Don't look weak for a teammate you love and are fighting for. (saw that he is now responsive but critical)
 
