Likely Move by NFL not Good for Dolphins Playoff Hopes

Listened to Boomer Esiason earlier this morning and he figures the NFL will likely make the Bengals/Bills game a no decision and let the playoffs be decided by winning percentage. If this is the case and KC beats Las Vegas on Saturday then the Bills cannot get the 1st seed. That plus the overall state of the team makes it likely that with nothing really to play for - that the Bills will rest some starters. Ugh.