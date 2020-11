I think the issue is both the running backs and the offensive line. They really don’t have a RB on the team who seems to be able to gain much yardage after the initial contact and the OL hasn’t been opening a lot of holes to allow the RB’s to get to the second level. The need for a top tier RB and better blocking in the running game needs to be priority for this team going forward. Unfortunately they will likely have to wait on filling that RB position until the 2021 draft.

Hopefully the OL will develop more cohesion in the running game as the year goes along as they get more adjusted to playing alongside each other. Getting a healthy Jackson back at LT will also benefit the play of the OL, IMO.