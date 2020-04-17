Lions price for Dolphins to move up to 3rd in draft? YIKES

I've read several reports and articles suggesting that the Lions price for the Dolphins to move up from 5th to 3rd would be MIA 1st (5th), MIA 1st (18th), MIA 3rd (70th). I say screw that, WAY TOO high a price to secure Tua T.



I say stand pat at 5th, let some other team pay a high price (Miami would have to offer more to Lions than other teams considering situation), and take Herbert or Tua if they are there at 5. There is belief that Tua will go 3rd, and Herbert 4th, leaving Miami without a top QB pick, and thus pinning them to someone like Fromm later in 1st round. Whatever, not a huge deal but yeah it would suck if it happens.



Either way, trading up from 5th to 3rd in this draft is a big mistake. The price alone is stupid. But the player is not a 100% lock.