Lions price for Dolphins to move up to 3rd in draft? YIKES

Fins4Ever&Ever

Fins4Ever&Ever

"Deep Threat"
Sep 7, 2010
I've read several reports and articles suggesting that the Lions price for the Dolphins to move up from 5th to 3rd would be MIA 1st (5th), MIA 1st (18th), MIA 3rd (70th). I say screw that, WAY TOO high a price to secure Tua T.

I say stand pat at 5th, let some other team pay a high price (Miami would have to offer more to Lions than other teams considering situation), and take Herbert or Tua if they are there at 5. There is belief that Tua will go 3rd, and Herbert 4th, leaving Miami without a top QB pick, and thus pinning them to someone like Fromm later in 1st round. Whatever, not a huge deal but yeah it would suck if it happens.

Either way, trading up from 5th to 3rd in this draft is a big mistake. The price alone is stupid. But the player is not a 100% lock.
 
circumstances

circumstances

Starter
Finheaven VIP
Mar 12, 2006
They can ask for the stars and the moon, but all i'd give them was a turd in their palm.
 
traptses

traptses

Starter
Jan 20, 2008
Location
Albany, NY
Who is this other team trading up? Not directed at you specifically, I see it commonly suggested that all 3 QBs are off the board before our pick at 5. I’m just curious to know who people think is trading up ahead of us.

Chargers are our biggest threat. Indy doesn’t have a 1st. Oakland and Jacksonville (could always be a smokescreen or standard coach speak I suppose) seem content going into the season with their current QBs.
 
Locke

Locke

They looked like strong hands.
Aug 12, 2008
The problem is that they can’t get anything even close to that from someone else. Who can give up that besides Miami? And if Miami balks, like they most likely will, what recourse does Detroit have? Prices are set by the market, not by the seller.
 
K

Kev7

Scout Team
Mar 15, 2019
This is all smoke. The Lions covet Okudah, Simmons, and Derrick Brown. Fat chance any of them make it past the #9 overall pick and even then Detroit would be sweating for their chance to make it to the podium with one of those names on the card.

We hold all the leverage as we can handsomely reward Detroit with a 3rd round selection to modestly move back 2 spots.
 
outlawd2u

outlawd2u

Pro Bowler
Finheaven VIP
Jul 5, 2004
I suppose the Raiders could give up both of their 1sts to move up to take him, but if you're detroit do you really want to drop all the way down to #12? If I were them I'd probably take #5 and a 2nd before I'd take #12, and #19. Let's face it... Detroit is still going to get the player they want at #5, so anything they got from us would be icing on the cake.
 
K

Kev7

Scout Team
The signing of Mariotta tells me the Raiders are out on QB.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Starter
Feb 26, 2004
I don't think anyone other than Miami and San Diego are looking at QB's in the top 10, after Cincinnati. Most of the trade specuation, I've been able to gather from around the web, has been about teams moving up for WR's in the 10 - 15 range and Atlanta being hot for a CB. I think Miami eventually stands past and takes whoever falls. No one is going to offering anything of value to Detroit or New York, so it looks like Miami will have a choice at #5. Carolina and Jacksonville both look to be in on the 2021crop of QB's.
 
Locke

Locke

They looked like strong hands.
They’ve already said they don’t want to drop too far because they want one of those alpha defenders. Detroit showed their hand. They are openly courting the Dolphins for the trade down. Miami holds all the cards here. OP is having an anxiety attack over nothing.
 
