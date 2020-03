Crzynick25 said: The problem is the Chargers. They pretty much have said they are gonna stick with Tyrod Taylor and a Rookie, so that means they are a threat to jump over us. Click to expand...

Sure, they're a threat but my point is, I don't think any of those teams is willing to move back to 6 and miss out on their guy. Cincy is taking Burrow, Washington is taking Young. The Lions need a stud CB and moving to 6 risks that because the Giants could take him at 4. If the Chargers move up to 3, then Detroit has to be worried that the team they just traded with forces Miami to take Simmons because he is simply too good to pass up on and their QB is gone. Then suddenly Detroit misses out on two impact defenders I'm sure their defensive minded coach would love to have.The Chargers could save their draft picks (they have only their own) and just pick a QB like Herbert at 6. Trading up would cost them a lot and leave them with little draft capital to address other needs on their roster.