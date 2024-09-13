Liquidate the Assets

I completely agree OP. I hate to say it but it’s time to start our millionth rebuild. Tua has to retire unfortunately. I say let Skylar start every game the rest of the year. We won’t win more than three games. Trade everyone. Hill, Ramsey, Holland, etc. and get as many picks as possible.



Get rid of Grier and McDaniel. Even before Tua’s injury we were getting embarrassed by Buffalo again. McDaniel doesn’t have it and we will never win anything with him.



Absolutely terrible night for our franchise. Went from thinking we’d take the division to accepting we are going to have to rebuild again. If we rip the bandaid off we can get through it fairly painless and somewhat quickly hopefully. If we try and trade for a QB like Cousins we’ll go 9-8, be completely stuck in NFL purgatory and kick this rebuild down the road. It needs to happen now.



Time to rip the bandaid off.