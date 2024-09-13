Liquidate the Assets

mandal24
Genesis
It's obvious this current Dolphins iteration isn't cutting it.. I'd trade the big time names. Gather as many draft picks as possible
Before anything: Get rid of Grier and bring in someone who will build this team front the trenches out (not the other way around ****ing Grier)
Armstead - 2nd or 3rd round pick
Ramsey - 2nd round pick
Hill - 1st round pick
Holland - 2nd round pick (he's gonna wanna get paid after this year)
Poyer - 6th round pick
Next year draft a stud QB/G/WR.. He'll have Waddle/Achane/Wright/Paul/Jackson to work with
