Liquidate the Assets

It's obvious this current Dolphins iteration isn't cutting it.. I'd trade the big time names. Gather as many draft picks as possible

Before anything: Get rid of Grier and bring in someone who will build this team front the trenches out (not the other way around ****ing Grier)

Armstead - 2nd or 3rd round pick
Ramsey - 2nd round pick
Hill - 1st round pick
Holland - 2nd round pick (he's gonna wanna get paid after this year)
Poyer - 6th round pick

Next year draft a stud QB/G/WR.. He'll have Waddle/Achane/Wright/Paul/Jackson to work with
 
You don’t know enough to make assessments like that.
 
Sadly I agree. The nerd decided to not worry about a backup plan to armstesd who’s always hurt, he decided to not draft an interior lineman like Barton and rolls out there jones and eichenberg. The decided he didn’t need ladd McKonkey to give the offense an option besides cheetah and waddle. He admitted how he loves edge rushers. He has a fragile qb who can’t play on the move ag all who’s deadly accurate and can kill teams when he’s clean and decided he didn’t care a hit protecting him. He’s too smart for that
 
We really should have done at least a partial blow up after the way last season ended. Now, we’re stuck with another lame duck season like 2011 and 2015.
 
mandal24 said:
missed the point entirely. liquidate the old stars before they lose value.. they have 0 value for us now and we wont be good for at least 2 years
I never said I don't understand why nut what I said is you need a ****ing reality check in "your" asking price.Thats the point of it all
 
I completely agree OP. I hate to say it but it’s time to start our millionth rebuild. Tua has to retire unfortunately. I say let Skylar start every game the rest of the year. We won’t win more than three games. Trade everyone. Hill, Ramsey, Holland, etc. and get as many picks as possible.

Get rid of Grier and McDaniel. Even before Tua’s injury we were getting embarrassed by Buffalo again. McDaniel doesn’t have it and we will never win anything with him.

Absolutely terrible night for our franchise. Went from thinking we’d take the division to accepting we are going to have to rebuild again. If we rip the bandaid off we can get through it fairly painless and somewhat quickly hopefully. If we try and trade for a QB like Cousins we’ll go 9-8, be completely stuck in NFL purgatory and kick this rebuild down the road. It needs to happen now.

Time to rip the bandaid off.
 
