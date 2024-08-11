DolphinsTalk
Active Roster
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 1,374
- Reaction score
- 3,165
- Age
- 47
- Location
- Miami, FL
List of All of the Miami Dolphins Injuries As of Today - Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins won their first preseason game of the 2024 season, but the number of injuries the Team has right now is concerning, and the list is growing. Coming out of the Atlanta game and heading into this upcoming week of training camp, here are some of the injuries the Dolphins are dealing...
dolphinstalk.com