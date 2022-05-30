 List of highest number of QB hurries last season by team. For the Burrow comparison. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

List of highest number of QB hurries last season by team. For the Burrow comparison.

The only reason the Bengals gave up alot of sacks is bc Burrow held the ball a long time looking deep down field.

Tua had no time to ever attempt that.

Anyone who thought their line was as bad as ours doesn't know their ass from a bowl of potato salad.
 
That last sentence made me belly laugh. Well done.
 
Dude has tried to learn the game and speed of the game under the worst of circumstances that the NFL has to offer, can’t think of any rookie that’s had it tougher frankly..

just give him some time to set up and throw and all that talent that’s some can’t see will be in HD.
 
Other QBs wouldve folded these past 2 years... Cant wait to see Tua and this team when they put everything together. Itll take some time to gel though.
 
