List of highest number of QB hurries last season by team. For the Burrow comparison.

The only reason the Bengals gave up alot of sacks is bc Burrow held the ball a long time looking deep down field.
Tua had no time to ever attempt that.
Anyone who thought their line was as bad as ours doesn't know their ass from a bowl of potato salad.
For everyone saying that the Bengals O line was just as bad.
Dude has tried to learn the game and speed of the game under the worst of circumstances that the NFL has to offer, can’t think of any rookie that’s had it tougher frankly..
just give him some time to set up and throw and all that talent that’s some can’t see will be in HD.