List One Thing We Should All Remember Before The Season About '23 Phins

Fin-Loco
Beige Style Verbiage So No Karens Are Offended.
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 25,270
- Reaction score
- 78,411
We all drill down on things that we feel should be common knowledge about the Phins. Everybody remind us of the one thing we need to remember about the '23 Phins.
I'll start.
Remember that this will be the first time since high school that Tua has had the same OC play caller.
I'll start.
Remember that this will be the first time since high school that Tua has had the same OC play caller.