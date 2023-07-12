 List One Thing We Should All Remember Before The Season About '23 Phins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

List One Thing We Should All Remember Before The Season About '23 Phins

We all drill down on things that we feel should be common knowledge about the Phins. Everybody remind us of the one thing we need to remember about the '23 Phins.

I'll start.

Remember that this will be the first time since high school that Tua has had the same OC play caller.
 
imo, remember, Chris grier relative to other Gms in this league, since taking full autonomy of the team since 2019 has done a very good job building a roster.

so while you may not like that he took austin Jackson and Noah, if you care about context and facts, relative to his competition, then you should be very pleased with his performance.
 
Remember this is the first year for this new D. Allow a couple of games to pass before they gel.
 
