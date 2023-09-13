Literally the same throw.

Man, it really does feel like we were watching the beginning of a special season last Sunday. The way Tua was playing was incredible, and to come out firing like that in Week 1 is jaw dropping. The betting market typically has a good sense of things, so for Tua's MVP odds to skyrocket to being the favorite after only Week 1 is telling. It means EVERYONE saw what the Dolphins are capable of, which is a passing attack that may be historically good. Pray for Tua's health because it's going to be a fun season!