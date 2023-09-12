 Little help guys | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Little help guys

Finally getting to see my beloved Dolphins at hardrock stadium flying in from Scotland for the panthers game what are the good seats that have shade etc...
 
home side, consume a lot of adult beverages and tailgate (arrive early). It will be a great experience, beautiful stadium. Def check out Miami Beach/Ft Lauderdale area if time permits.
 
You want to be on the Dolphins Side. That way you are in the shade and will enjoy your experience. Eat and drink in the parking lot beforehand at a tailgate party. You will find a lot of people that will definitely let you eat and drink with them once you tell them where you flew in from. It will be free as opposed to the beer and hamburger prices at the stadium.
 
I'll be at the panthers game too, coming down from Charlotte. Like Art said..definitely the home side has the shade and it makes a huge difference, if you aren't used to the Florida heat, sun.. it hits different (just ask the bills). Tailgating is great on almost all sides.

Personally would not try to Uber / Lyft home after the game.

if you have to.. definitely walk down the road a few miles to a restaurant/ business after the game to get picked up away from the chaos. It can be a headache and take forever in the ride share area of the stadium.

If you are renting a car, go on the fins website and buy the passes- Personally I like being further away from the stadium and try to beat traffic after. After the fins steelers night game last year I was caught in parking lot traffic until 130AM
 
fantastic guys yeah staying at the hard rock stadium Hotel for the week defo check out miami beach yeah just looking on miamidolphins.com for tickets
 
