Little help guys

I'll be at the panthers game too, coming down from Charlotte. Like Art said..definitely the home side has the shade and it makes a huge difference, if you aren't used to the Florida heat, sun.. it hits different (just ask the bills). Tailgating is great on almost all sides.



Personally would not try to Uber / Lyft home after the game.



if you have to.. definitely walk down the road a few miles to a restaurant/ business after the game to get picked up away from the chaos. It can be a headache and take forever in the ride share area of the stadium.



If you are renting a car, go on the fins website and buy the passes- Personally I like being further away from the stadium and try to beat traffic after. After the fins steelers night game last year I was caught in parking lot traffic until 130AM