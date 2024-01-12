Little over 24 hours until our Playoff game, where is your f***ing head at?

MrChadRico
Aug 18, 2018
5,434
12,291
39
Kansas
You wanna compain about Tua?
Wake the f*** up its playoff time.
You wanna complain about McDaniel
Grow the f*** up its playoff time.
You wanna complain about the weather
F*** you! How about that for the weather.
ITS ALMOST GAME TIME, ENOUGH B****ING! LETS ALL GET BEHIND THIS F***ING TEAM!!!!
