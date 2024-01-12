 Little over 24 hours until our Playoff game, where is your f***ing head at? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Little over 24 hours until our Playoff game, where is your f***ing head at?

You wanna compain about Tua?
Ultimate Warrior Wrestling GIF by WWE

Wake the f*** up its playoff time.


You wanna complain about McDaniel
Episode 5 Slap GIF by BLoafX

Grow the f*** up its playoff time.

You wanna complain about the weather
bitch slap GIF

F*** you! How about that for the weather.


ITS ALMOST GAME TIME, ENOUGH B****ING! LETS ALL GET BEHIND THIS F***ING TEAM!!!!
 
This is the most stress free I’ve been because I’m almost certain we’re going to lose
Without Waddle and Holland which is huge there’s not much help in that secondary
 
I wanna complain about pea****. I paid my $6 and there isn't even enough content on it to make it worth it. I also have a feeling it will crash due to their most viewers ever at one time.
angry will ferrell GIF
 
This is the most stress free I’ve been because I’m almost certain we’re going to lose
Without Waddle and Holland which is huge there’s not much help in that secondary
Has it been confirmed Waddle and Holland are out? Latest report I seen was Questionable. Of course that generally means out but there is a glimmer of hope.
 
Has it been confirmed Waddle and Holland are out? Latest report I seen was Questionable. Of course that generally means out but there is a glimmer of hope.
It sounds like Holland is still really iffy with his knees, he didn’t play much last week. I think he’s out, just a feeling

Reports are saying that Waddle is still limping around practice. How effective can he really be
 
It sounds like Holland is still really iffy with his knees, he didn’t play much last week. I think he’s out, just a feeling

Reports are saying that Waddle is still limping around practice. How effective can he really be
Hopefully him being out there just takes pressure off our other receivers. Might be a moot point since this will most likely be a running game.
 
All I have to say is this is Tua's opportunity. Everyone wants to see him win an important game. He doesn't have to pass for 300+ yards. He doesn't have to pass for 3+ TDs. In fact, all he has to do is lead the offense into the end zone whether he's handing it off or making a short toss. I'll take 190 yards 1 TD with 0 INT and 0 FMBL with a playoff win.
 
I'm perfectly chill about this game. With all their injuries, on the road, in the elements, against last year's SB winner, not expecting a win so if they do, ****ing AMAZING IMO.

Can't wait.
 
ATM, after just finishing a 12 shift, my head is in a tall glass of Buffalo Trace.
Clock just struck noon, and I am right there with ya @Buff ! I'm not an animal, I don't drink in the morning. Well, at least during the week I don't, that's what weekends are for. Oh, and vacations, holidays, and hurricane days. My birthday too.
 
