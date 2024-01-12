Little over 24 hours until our Playoff game, where is your head at?

MrChadRico
You wanna compain about Tua?
Wake the up its playoff time.
You wanna complain about McDaniel
Grow up its playoff time.
You wanna complain about the weather
How about that for the weather.
ITS ALMOST GAME TIME, ENOUGH B****ING! LETS ALL GET BEHIND THIS TEAM!!!!
Last edited by a moderator: