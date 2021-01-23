 Lmao Watson prefers jets | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Lmao Watson prefers jets

Go Flo

Go Flo

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Report: Deshaun Watson prefers Jets over Dolphins - ProFootballTalk

It’s been suggested that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wants to play for the Dolphins. Reportedly, there’s another team in the AFC East even higher on his lift. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that Watson’s No. 1 choice is the Jets. “Watson this week told people the Jets are his...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

This guy must have CTE or something!!! What in the ****ing world would you want to play for that suck hole **** hole organization for 😂😂😂😂😂
 
Well that’s settled...guys a tool!! thank god we found out before we did something stupid. With all the **** he’s causing and now the jets!!! He’s a ****ing TOOL
 
