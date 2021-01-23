Lmao Watson prefers jets

Go Flo
Scout Team
- Joined
- Jan 4, 2019
- Messages
- 157
- Reaction score
- 205
- Age
- 49
- Location
- Bellair Bluffs
Report: Deshaun Watson prefers Jets over Dolphins - ProFootballTalk
It’s been suggested that Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wants to play for the Dolphins. Reportedly, there’s another team in the AFC East even higher on his lift. Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports that Watson’s No. 1 choice is the Jets. “Watson this week told people the Jets are his...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
This guy must have CTE or something!!! What in the ****ing world would you want to play for that suck hole **** hole organization for