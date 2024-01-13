Local dolphin bar east Tennessee

szes3
Fin Fan For Life
- Aug 5, 2005
- 369
- 527
- 52
- NE Tennessee
I know it's the last minute. I'm still like I was in high school. I always wait till last minute to do anything.
My wife and I decided we would like to watch the game with some dolphin fans.
Live in Johnson City, Tennessee We would travel up to an hour or so. Knoxville, Tennessee or Asheville North Carolina is all within reach.
Wondering if anyone knows of a place to hang out we're Dolfans gather.
Kind of a big deal for me because I don't get out much due to some medical conditions. So any help would be awesome.
Fins up brothers and sisters.
