Local dolphin bar east Tennessee

szes3

szes3

Fin Fan For Life
Club Member
Joined
Aug 5, 2005
Messages
369
Reaction score
527
Age
52
Location
NE Tennessee
I know it's the last minute. I'm still like I was in high school. I always wait till last minute to do anything.

My wife and I decided we would like to watch the game with some dolphin fans.

Live in Johnson City, Tennessee We would travel up to an hour or so. Knoxville, Tennessee or Asheville North Carolina is all within reach.

Wondering if anyone knows of a place to hang out we're Dolfans gather.

Kind of a big deal for me because I don't get out much due to some medical conditions. So any help would be awesome.

Fins up brothers and sisters.
 
Best of luck. I know Asheville has some fans since I saw a lot of locals wearing Dolphins stuff when I was there last year, but don't know about the sports bars.
 
