Locked On Dolphins' Kyle Crabbs Final Dolphins Big Board - 2024 Draft

Mar 12, 2003
28,116
91,455
Margaritaville
He did this ranking based on who he thinks fits the best for us. It's sortable. Some things like BTJ being a third round will instantly stand out. But, he knows his stuff, so good to have on tap as a resource later this week.

Kyle Crabbs' Final Miami Dolphins-Specific 2024 NFL Draft Board

How do the prospects of the 2024 NFL Draft rank for the Miami Dolphins? Kyle Crabbs has graded 200 prospects for Miami's scheme and here's how he stacks them.
It has both his vertical board and the big board in there. Nee to zoom quite a bit to see the big board.
 
Any way I look at this we’re still in a great spot to pick up a really good player. Even if we trade back a few spot. This draft is going to be really fun!
 
Any way I look at this we’re still in a great spot to pick up a really good player. Even if we trade back a few spot. This draft is going to be really fun!
I am just excited to have a first round pick...until Grier trades it away (spoiler) 😂
 
