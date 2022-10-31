Locker room celebration

dolfanattic5
you got chambered
My favorite one yet. Love this team and their energy. McDaniel said it best: this team is so complementary.
Tyreek Hill is a manimal. That is the highest praise I can give. Think Troy Polamalu, or Ndamukong Suh level of manimal. Just guys that would be great at anything physical at any point in history. They would be knights or great warriors in the middle century. Or top gladiators. You name it.
These are great to see. The team is so together unlike the last 3 years.My favorite one yet. Love this team and their energy. McDaniel said it best: this team is so complementary.
They need a ass chewing, flat as Hell to start gameLove it.
Holland must have had a halftime locker room ass-chewing for his defense or something. But McD has always praised his leadership.