Locker room celebration

roy_miami

roy_miami

2020 cant get here soon enough
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2008
Messages
11,452
Reaction score
986
Location
Moncton, NB
Tyreek Hill is a manimal. That is the highest praise I can give. Think Troy Polamalu, or Ndamukong Suh level of manimal. Just guys that would be great at anything physical at any point in history. They would be knights or great warriors in the middle century. Or top gladiators. You name it.
 
F-ing-Loco

F-ing-Loco

2023 NFL Champs
Club Member
Joined
Mar 12, 2003
Messages
20,230
Reaction score
61,460
Location
Federated Republic of Locolandia Minor
roy_miami said:
Tyreek Hill is a manimal. That is the highest praise I can give. Think Troy Polamalu, or Ndamukong Suh level of manimal. Just guys that would be great at anything physical at any point in history. They would be knights or great warriors in the middle century. Or top gladiators. You name it.
Click to expand...
GIF by Bud Light
 
Notso

Notso

Active Roster
Joined
Nov 18, 2010
Messages
436
Reaction score
442
Location
Boise, Idaho
Love it.
Holland must have had a halftime locker room ass-chewing for his defense or something. But McD has always praised his leadership.
 
FinsGonnaRock06

FinsGonnaRock06

Club Member
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
2,344
Reaction score
2,819
Age
57
Notso said:
Love it.
Holland must have had a halftime locker room ass-chewing for his defense or something. But McD has always praised his leadership.
Click to expand...
They need a ass chewing, flat as Hell to start game 😡
 
