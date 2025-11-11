Locker Room Celibration

It actually looks very much like a team that's given up on its season, and which is merely frolicking about a single win, with no longer-term vision or goal for its season.



Here's how a team looks in the locker room after a big win when it has a longer-term vision for itself:





That team won three playoff games on the road as a wildcard before winning the Super Bowl, a highly improbable feat. This was the first of those playoff games. The drive and determination there is palpable. That team was on a mission.



By contrast, the Dolphins in the locker room after the Bills game were clowns.



Nobody is clowning around when they've determined they have a longer-term goal of turning their season around. Under those circumstances the Buffalo win is merely one game, one piece of a much larger puzzle the team is trying to accomplish. The team remains serious and steadfast after the win. There is much more work to do, much more unfinished business. The celebration of that nature comes much later, when the far more important goal has been reached.



The Dolphins clearly aren't experiencing themselves in that manner. They've given up on their season, and the Bills win was their "Super Bowl."



Don't let mere "excitement and fun" fool you into believing this team has any backbone.