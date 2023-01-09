Locker room speech

Giving a game ball to Stephen Ross is the last thing I needed to see for me to know that I don't want to see McDaniel coaching this game much longer. The whole speech was a crock. Not many teams have losing streaks longer than five games. Almost no good teams do. Hard not to blink? We should have won a couple games that wouldn't have let the losing streak get to five.



This was the equivalent of the Wannstedt "Lobster Trap" thing. Just seemed like a lot of hot air to me, a lot of nothing.