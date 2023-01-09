 Locker room speech | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Locker room speech

LANGER72

LANGER72

Nov 18, 2006
14,341
2,516
Earth
Whats the status on Tua?
If he isnt practising monday get Glennon ready
 
'Deep

'Deep

May 5, 2004
13,283
29,234
Boise, ID
LANGER72 said:
Whats the status on Tua?
If he isnt practising monday get Glennon ready
Love ya Langer, but a big fat no to Mike Glennon starting. Roll with Teddy B if you don't want ST in there. Let's all hope Tua can somehow go.
 
PCmor

PCmor

Mar 13, 2006
2,383
1,851
Giving a game ball to Stephen Ross is the last thing I needed to see for me to know that I don't want to see McDaniel coaching this game much longer. The whole speech was a crock. Not many teams have losing streaks longer than five games. Almost no good teams do. Hard not to blink? We should have won a couple games that wouldn't have let the losing streak get to five.

This was the equivalent of the Wannstedt "Lobster Trap" thing. Just seemed like a lot of hot air to me, a lot of nothing.
 
PCmor

PCmor

Mar 13, 2006
2,383
1,851
"Yeah, I'd like to give Stephen Ross a game ball for costing us a mid-first-round draft pick next year. Come and get your game ball, you miserable old incompetent coot."
 
royalshank

royalshank

Mar 13, 2006
22,230
24,673
New Jersey
PCmor said:
Giving a game ball to Stephen Ross is the last thing I needed to see for me to know that I don't want to see McDaniel coaching this game much longer. The whole speech was a crock. Not many teams have losing streaks longer than five games. Almost no good teams do. Hard not to blink? We should have won a couple games that wouldn't have let the losing streak get to five.

This was the equivalent of the Wannstedt "Lobster Trap" thing. Just seemed like a lot of hot air to me, a lot of nothing.
Yeah but he went to Yale
 
1

1972forever

Sep 14, 2019
13,346
29,870
70
Miami
LANGER72 said:
Whats the status on Tua?
If he isnt practising monday get Glennon ready
If Tua isn’t healthy and ready to go, it doesn’t matter which other QB plays next week. The Bills will easily beat the Dolphins if Tua isn’t able to play.

They will have a tough time beating Buffalo even with Tua but they have no chance of winning the game if Tua doesn’t play.
 
