Locker room speech

Still in concussion protocol. No real update.
Love ya Langer, but a big fat no to Mike Glennon starting. Roll with Teddy B if you don't want ST in there. Let's all hope Tua can somehow go.
Yeah but he went to YaleGiving a game ball to Stephen Ross is the last thing I needed to see for me to know that I don't want to see McDaniel coaching this game much longer. The whole speech was a crock. Not many teams have losing streaks longer than five games. Almost no good teams do. Hard not to blink? We should have won a couple games that wouldn't have let the losing streak get to five.
This was the equivalent of the Wannstedt "Lobster Trap" thing. Just seemed like a lot of hot air to me, a lot of nothing.
If Tua isn’t healthy and ready to go, it doesn’t matter which other QB plays next week. The Bills will easily beat the Dolphins if Tua isn’t able to play.