Loco-Stradamus Sees Extending Tua and Wilkins Still This Year.

This defense blitzes more than everyone but 4 teams, get less pressure than everyone but 3 teams. If they give a big contract to a DT that's not particularly good at rushing the passer, they deserve those stats.

This is fair reasoning, but Wilkins isn’t the problem. The problem is Boyer.We’re playing one of Raekwon Davis and John Jenkins on over 70% of snaps, we’re playing Jerome Baker on 90% of snaps, and we’re playing one of Elandon Roberts and Duke Riley on over 90% of snaps. We also play 5 DBs on virtually every snap.That means that on over 70% of our defensive snaps, 8 of our 11 players on the field pose virtually zero threat of rushing the passer.And of the other three guys we have attacking the passer on any given down, Wilkins and Sieler are good players, but they’re not really pass rushers. They’re 300 pound 3-techs. And we have one of them on the field nearly 100% of the time, and both of them on the field together about 50% of the time.Practically speaking, what that means is that as long as you don’t let Baker or a safety get a free run to the QB, the Dolphins aren’t getting pressure.It’s not the personnel’s fault. Phillips, Ingram, AVG, Ogbah, Wilkins, Sieler and now Chubb are all above average to very good pass rushers for their positions. We could choose to play 5 of those guys at a time if we wanted, and we’d wreak havoc on passers. There’s no reason we couldn’t play a front four of Phillips-Wilkins-Ogbah-Chubb, with AVG or Ingram lined up as an OLB on the edge. Nobody is consistently blocking that with less than max protect.We just don’t do it. For reasons unbeknownst to me, we feel the need to play a nose tackle, two ILBs, and a nickel on nearly every snap.