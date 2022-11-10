 Loco-Stradamus Sees Extending Tua and Wilkins Still This Year. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Loco-Stradamus Sees Extending Tua and Wilkins Still This Year.

Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Loco has put on the soothsayer's helm. It's akin to Charles Xavier firing up Cerebro after a couple special mushrooms and with his pants off. The stars have aligned and a future is seen. This future sees Wilkins and Tua get extended still this season. Keep in mind, guaranteed money doesn't count against the cap.

What say you?
 
Fintastic2124

Fintastic2124

superphin said:
I don't think they can afford to keep Sieler and Wilkins and honestly, I prefer Sieler.
I think he'd be cheaper and his motor is nonstop. Wilkins is really good, too, but will likely demand more given his draft status.
 
NBP81

NBP81

This defense blitzes more than everyone but 4 teams, get less pressure than everyone but 3 teams. If they give a big contract to a DT that's not particularly good at rushing the passer, they deserve those stats.
 
Marino2.0

NBP81 said:
This defense blitzes more than everyone but 4 teams, get less pressure than everyone but 3 teams. If they give a big contract to a DT that's not particularly good at rushing the passer, they deserve those stats.
This is fair reasoning, but Wilkins isn’t the problem. The problem is Boyer.

We’re playing one of Raekwon Davis and John Jenkins on over 70% of snaps, we’re playing Jerome Baker on 90% of snaps, and we’re playing one of Elandon Roberts and Duke Riley on over 90% of snaps. We also play 5 DBs on virtually every snap.

That means that on over 70% of our defensive snaps, 8 of our 11 players on the field pose virtually zero threat of rushing the passer.

And of the other three guys we have attacking the passer on any given down, Wilkins and Sieler are good players, but they’re not really pass rushers. They’re 300 pound 3-techs. And we have one of them on the field nearly 100% of the time, and both of them on the field together about 50% of the time.

Practically speaking, what that means is that as long as you don’t let Baker or a safety get a free run to the QB, the Dolphins aren’t getting pressure.

It’s not the personnel’s fault. Phillips, Ingram, AVG, Ogbah, Wilkins, Sieler and now Chubb are all above average to very good pass rushers for their positions. We could choose to play 5 of those guys at a time if we wanted, and we’d wreak havoc on passers. There’s no reason we couldn’t play a front four of Phillips-Wilkins-Ogbah-Chubb, with AVG or Ingram lined up as an OLB on the edge. Nobody is consistently blocking that with less than max protect.

We just don’t do it. For reasons unbeknownst to me, we feel the need to play a nose tackle, two ILBs, and a nickel on nearly every snap.
 
Miami151

Miami151

My guess:

Tua: Agree to wait until off-season for extension talks
QB market is waiting for the new Lamar Jackson contract to see how far guaranteed money % has expanded since the Watson deal. The complexity and protracted negotiations may be viewed as an in-season distraction for a team in the playoff hunt. The injury guarantees will obviously be important.

Christian: Best leverage is to sign him now if convinced he’s integral to D success
Wilkins is a top 25 rated DL so he’ll have no problem finding a home. He‘s likely to fetch 4yr, $55-$60mm with $35mm signing bonus. It will be interesting to see what production he brings with Chubb’s addition.
 
