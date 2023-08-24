LOL! It never ends--- CBS Sports - Speculation: Dolphins might show interest in Trey Lance

mandal24
Genesis
My favorite part of the article:
"How comical would this be? It was the Dolphins who the 49ers traded up with to get to the No. 3 overall selection to take Lance in 2021. San Francisco shipped out a boatload of assets to go up that high in the draft which Miami ultimately turned into Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Bradley Chubb. Imagine after all that, they also get the quarterback taken with that pick!"
I wouldn't mind giving up a 6th round pick for the guy. Mike White looks super puny so I wouldn't mind replacing Young for White.
But it's all fun at this point, Dolphins are connected to everyone at this point
Trey Lance landing spots: Potential fits as 49ers try to trade QB, don't receive significant offer, per report
San Francisco reportedly named Sam Darnold as its No. 2 option behind Brock Purdy
