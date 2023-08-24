 LOL! It never ends--- CBS Sports - Speculation: Dolphins might show interest in Trey Lance | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

LOL! It never ends--- CBS Sports - Speculation: Dolphins might show interest in Trey Lance

My favorite part of the article:

"How comical would this be? It was the Dolphins who the 49ers traded up with to get to the No. 3 overall selection to take Lance in 2021. San Francisco shipped out a boatload of assets to go up that high in the draft which Miami ultimately turned into Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Bradley Chubb. Imagine after all that, they also get the quarterback taken with that pick!"

I wouldn't mind giving up a 6th round pick for the guy. Mike White looks super puny so I wouldn't mind replacing Young for White.

But it's all fun at this point, Dolphins are connected to everyone at this point

www.cbssports.com

Trey Lance landing spots: Potential fits as 49ers try to trade QB, don't receive significant offer, per report

San Francisco reportedly named Sam Darnold as its No. 2 option behind Brock Purdy
He is owed far too much money for a third string QB. I don’t see him ever being a starting caliber QB in the NFL and he is no better than Thompson or White. Grier isn’t foolish enough to trade for hi.
 
The word is that he has not taken to the SF offense. Can't see how he would take to Miami's. Despite what you read here, it is not a offense that can be executed by anybody.
 
How is Trey better than White? Couldn't beat out Darnold.
 
He's guaranteed way too much money to even consider this, though it would be funny.

Maybe next year when he's a free agent.
 
andyahs said:
How is Trey better than White? Couldn't beat out Darnold.
I meaaan it's not a hill I'm willing to die on lol They both are probably garbage but I'm just going on pure NFL size and potential. Mike White blows, we've seen him. He also has a really small frame. We had small-ish Teddy and he was frail too. At least Trey has some damn size.
 
I’d take him for the sake of trying to develop another young guy with talent

For a day 3 late pick
 
